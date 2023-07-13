Inman Access classes are a great way to stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the industry. Watchable on any device and at any time, you can expand your knowledge as a real estate professional and stay ahead of the competition. This week we will hear from real estate icon Sherry Chris, as she shares insights from her extraordinary career, plus a look into important things to consider when hiring.

Watch now…

Leadership Masterclass: How to Become an Icon with Sherry Chris

Andrew Flachner, co-founder and President of RealScout, sits down with real estate icon Sherry Chris to explore the untold experiences and lessons that have shaped her career. From humble beginnings to leading the charge at Anywhere Expansion Brands Portfolio, Sherry Chris’ story is a masterclass in leadership, confidence and humility.

The Top 10 Hiring Mistakes That Are Costing You Money

Linzee Ciprani, owner and CEO of Ciprani Consulting, sheds light on the most common mistakes made by real estate professionals when it comes to building their teams and provides strategies on how to avoid them.

Join Inman Access to unlock the classes above, plus an entire library of content across a wide range of topics. With new classes dropping weekly, Inman Access will keep you informed on the latest trends and keep you ahead of the competition.

