Who is your favorite superhero? When it comes to caped crusaders and defenders of justice, there are countless options to choose from and multiple cinematic universes to mine for inspiration.

I’ve always been a Batman guy myself. His gritty demeanor, impressive intellect and clever gadgets — those “wonderful toys” that Jack Nicholson’s Joker covets — have captivated audiences for decades, first in the comics, then on TV and film.

What I love most about Batman is that, as Bruce Wayne, he’s relying on his very human capability and ingenuity to protect Gotham City from its darkest threats. His determination, resilience and, most of all, his personal commitment to justice make him a timeless favorite and a true role model.

“I have one power. I never give up.” — Batman / Bruce Wayne

What exactly makes a superhero special? It’s that question that keeps creators adding new heroes and new iterations to the canon at DC, Marvel and a host of indie publishers.

Is it their superhuman abilities, their unwavering moral compass, or their willingness to put themselves at risk for the greater good? Superheroes often embody the best of humanity, inspiring us to be better versions of ourselves.

In many cases, the superhero is an idealized version of us. They remind us that even in the face of adversity, it is possible to overcome challenges and make a positive impact on the world.

“It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me.” — Batman / Bruce Wayne

While superpowers can certainly be awe-inspiring, they are rarely if ever the whole story. Often the most iconic aspect of the superhero’s narrative is his or her origin story. Where did they come from? How did they discover and develop their superpowers?

Often, the hero emerges from ordinary circumstances, harnessing their inner strength, intelligence, compassion, and a collection of sidekicks, mentors, and guides to rise above the ordinary. While they may possess extraordinary abilities or utilize their exceptional skills to help others and fight for justice, their humanity is often the core driver.

“A hero can be anyone, even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a little boy’s shoulders to let him know that the world hadn’t ended.” — Batman / Bruce Wayne

Our world and culture seem to be far from the idealism that fueled the early Superhero narratives. The first Superman comic came out in 1938, the first Batman in 1939. On the cusp of U.S. involvement in World War II, superheroes had a clear enemy to fight and a desire to overcome evil with good.

Now, our world is complicated and cynical and deeply divided. Yet, far from becoming culturally irrelevant, superheroes are more relevant and meaningful (and profitable) than ever. Why is it that we’re longing for a hero — and how can we be that hero for others?

What is your superpower?

Realtors have to do a huge number of things at a really high level to be successful. They have to have those hard qualities — negotiation skills, contract analysis, and deal-making ability — alongside softer skills like empathy, understanding, and the ability to listen and bring people together.

Figuring out what it is that you do over and above the norm is the key to finding your superpower. While you may do many things well, reflect on your strengths and figure out what it is that you do that nobody else is doing. Then figure out how you can use that skill to positively impact the people around you.

While we think about heroes as existing in the comics, in the movies or on a sports field, it’s the everyday heroes who really make a difference. Let your favorite superhero — and your personal superpower — help you make a positive difference in your little corner of the world.

Here are 3 action items inspired by our exploration of superheroes

Discover your superpower

Take some time for self-reflection and introspection to identify your unique strengths and qualities. Check your reviews and testimonials to find out what happy clients say about working with you. Ask trusted friends to weigh in with what they consider your best qualities.

As you consider what sets you apart, determine how you can leverage these attributes to make a positive impact. Embrace your superpower and find ways to use it to help others or contribute to causes you care about.

Embody the values of a superhero

Think about your favorite superhero and reflect on the qualities that make them special.

Are they stronger than others like Superman?

Faster than others like The Flash?

Smarter than others like Batman?

Go further.

Do they communicate with others and bring them together like Aquaman?

Are they extraordinarily empathetic like Wonder Woman?

Have they overcome adversity like Captain Marvel and Black Widow?

Are they resilient and determined leaders who take a stand, like Iron Man and Captain America?

Align your values and your gifts with their superhero embodiment, and make a conscious effort to incorporate higher values into your daily life. Make your actions heroic, designed to promote the greater good. Stand up for what you believe in and for those who can’t stand up for themselves. Strive to be a force for good.

Create content that focuses on issues of affordability and fair housing. Help first-time homebuyers and those with credit or other financial challenges. Educate new agents and provide them with top-tier professional guidance. Advocate for causes that matter to you and take leadership positions that give you the ability to effect change.

Small acts of heroism, whether helping someone in need or advocating for a cause, can have a significant impact on those you help, on your business and on your professional satisfaction.

Inspire others

Encourage those around you to find the superhero in themselves. Don’t hesitate to tell people what’s special about them, whether it’s your significant other, your children, a client or a colleague. Encourage others when they do the right thing and embrace their inner heroes.

Join with others to do good in your community, in your business and in your homes. Look for opportunities to make a difference and talk with your colleagues about how to make positive contributions. We are all more powerful together than apart, and we all have the opportunity to work each day to make our little corner of the world better.

Remember, you don’t have to have superhuman abilities to be a hero to someone. Use your unique strengths and talents to make a difference in the world. Embrace your own power, embody the qualities of a superhero, and inspire others to join you on the journey of creating a better future.