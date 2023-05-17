It’s better to start building your brand late rather than never, writes coach Darryl Davis. The key is to start as soon as possible.

In the fast-paced and ever-changing world of real estate, it’s never been more important (and necessary) to build a personal brand that sets you apart from the competition. But what if you’re a seasoned agent who hasn’t focused on branding before? Is it too late to start now? Absolutely not.

In fact, building your personal brand can help you reach your niche, increase your referrals and repeat business, and establish yourself as an authority in your community.

Why every real estate agent needs a brand

Picture this: You walk into a crowded room full of real estate agents. All of them are wearing the same black suit, carrying the same stylish folder and introducing themselves the same way (maybe even word for word, thanks to canned scripts). It’s impossible to tell one agent from another.

What if you had to hire one? You might as well just take a tennis ball, lob it up into the air and hire whichever agent happens to catch it on its way down.

Creating your personal brand is like putting a bright red hat on to separate you from that sea of black suits. You look different, you introduce yourself differently and you are changing the game.

The real estate industry in the U.S. estimates that there are over 3 million active licensees. With so many agents competing against each other, it’s essential to find your niche and differentiate yourself. Building a personal real estate brand can help establish a unique identity for yourself that sets you apart from the crowd. It also helps attract the right buyers and sellers who value and trust your brand.

So, what’s the difference between my broker brand and a personal brand, you might ask? As a real estate agent, your brand should be more about your personality, values, and experience rather than your agency affiliation. A personal brand is centered around you, making it easier to adapt to new brokerages and markets.

How to create your personal brand

First and foremost, building a personal brand is all about differentiation. As a real estate agent, you’re competing against countless other agents in your area, all of whom are vying for the attention of the same pool of potential buyers and sellers. By developing a strong personal brand, you can differentiate yourself from the competition, build a loyal following of clients and ultimately establish yourself as the go-to agent for your niche.

Whether you specialize in luxury homes, first-time homebuyers or a specific geographic area, a strong brand that identifies your niche can help you stand out in the crowded real estate market.

Creating a personal real estate brand requires a bit of self-reflection and strategy. Start by identifying your unique selling proposition. What makes you different and sets you apart from the competition? Consider your personal style, values and what motivates you as a real estate agent.

Once you have established your branding message, use it to create a consistent image across all your marketing channels. This can include your website, business cards and social media platforms. Your branding should feel authentic and resonate with your target audience. One final element to consider integrating into your brand in terms of marketing are personalized incentives, like handwritten thank you notes to clients after closing.

Common branding pitfalls

As you build your brand, it is easy to fall into common branding pitfalls. Avoid confusing or generic branding messages. Stay away from anything that feels inauthentic, such as borrowing branding from your brokerage or using stock photos. These generic branding styles may suit your brokerage, but it doesn’t mean they fit with your personal brand.

Instead, create a unique brand that feels genuine to you and your target audience. It’s also essential to ensure your branding aligns with your marketing strategy. Don’t let your branding get in the way of lead generation or confuse potential clients.

How branding helps you generate business

Another key benefit of building a personal brand in real estate is that it can help you generate more referral and repeat business. When you have a strong brand that’s built around providing exceptional service and expertise, your clients are more likely to refer you to their friends and family members. They’ll also be more likely to work with you again when they’re ready to buy or sell in the future.

Building a personal brand can also help you establish yourself as an authority in your community. By creating brand-friendly content that provides value to your clients and prospects, you can position yourself as an authority on all things related to real estate.

Whether you’re sharing homebuying tips, trends in the local market or updates on new developments in your area, a strong personal brand can help you establish credibility and expertise.

Branding is a continuous process

Finally, remember that building a personal brand is an ongoing process that requires patience, persistence and a commitment to continuous improvement. Your brand is more than just your logo or your tagline – it’s the culmination of your values, your personality and your expertise as a real estate agent.

Be authentic, be consistent and stay true to what makes you special. Over time, your personal brand will become synonymous with success, and you’ll be able to achieve your business goals and stand out as a leader in your industry.

The takeaway

In a crowded and competitive real estate market, creating a personal brand can make everything easier. A personal brand helps define who you are and what sets you apart from other real estate agents. It allows you to establish yourself in a specific niche or market, making it easier to find and attract clients willing to engage with your services.

Building your brand message may require some self-reflection and creativity, but it’s achievable. It’s better to start building your brand late than never; the key is to start as soon as possible. By avoiding common pitfalls and tailoring your brand to be you, you’ll stand out from the crowd and achieve professional success.