Join the exceptional and become a Sotheby's International Realty agent.

Learn More

When listing a luxury property, agents must bear in mind that buyers’ expectations are higher than ever. They want to see a home that aligns with the aspirational architectural content they watch and read. And color can effectively illustrate that designer lifestyle.

“Giving your home a unique aesthetic and designer-done feeling is critical in today’s market,” says Neyshia Go, Real Estate Associate with Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage. “Transaction volume is down, but we’re still seeing buyers eager to pay premium prices for completely move-in ready, bespoke spaces.”

How does she stay on top of the latest style? “I’m constantly following Architectural Digest and dozens of top interior designers on Instagram. I also have the privilege of being able to see new trends every week in the homes that come up for sale in Los Angeles.”

It’s an approach also taken by Susan Jakubowski, Global Real Estate Advisor at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “I’m always looking at social media and magazines,” she says. “Most of the luxury homes that I tour have hired professional interior designers.”

Additionally, Jakubowski works directly with experts: “I will consult with a professional designer to optimize the look of the client’s home prior to going to the market.”

These two have true insider perspectives on the interior design and paint colors that are moving inventory in this year’s luxury marketplace. Here are three of the most inspired trends they’re seeing for interiors in 2023.

1. In this year’s trends, bold is beautiful

Vibrant, vivacious colors, such as rich pinks, corals, and lavender hues, may seem too loud for an interior. But Jakubowski has seen them recur this year, and it’s not actually a surprise. “Viva Magenta is Pantone’s color of the year for 2023,” she points out. “This is a joyful color that shows optimism.”

Go adds that interior designers are also making the most of wallpaper to give rooms a distinct character. “I’m personally consulting on the design for a few new constructions in LA, and it’s always a great idea to have a bold powder room, a striking dining room, or a fun game room,” she says.

2. Neutral has acquired a new meaning

Neutral walls were once blank slates — white canvases onto which buyers could project their own ideas without interference. But that’s not the case anymore.

Now, neutrals serve a purpose: bringing warmth and depth to the ambiance. And Go has noticed that buyers are willing to pay a premium for bespoke homes that accomplish this. “For the last few years, white walls have been the gold standard for a clean, ‘new’ aesthetic; however, we’re seeing owners and designers lean into the mushroom or taupe colors,” she says. “Buyers are really celebrating the homey, cozy, and inviting feeling this palette brings.”

Tone and texture are also receiving appreciation this year. “We’re seeing a strong move toward clay and plaster walls — or Portola paints that emulate their effects,” says Go. “ In the neutral tan tones, they add depth and movement to an otherwise flat wall treatment.”

Warm neutrals can also be embraced and emphasized through furniture — something agents might mention to their stagers. “I’m seeing a lot of light wood on furniture, cabinets, shelving, doors, and ceiling beams,” says Jakubowski. “This gives a warm, earthy feel to homes.”

3. Indulge in nature-inspired hues

Jakubowski corroborates what tastemakers have always known — that blue and green hold universal appeal, partly because of the lushness and tranquility they can bring to a space. “All shades of green are being sprinkled throughout homes,” she says. “Often, I have seen blue and green mixed together, which I love.”

They’re also a great choice for interior accents. “Greens are particularly worth mentioning since they’re so versatile and pull in the organic colors of vegetation outside,” says Go. “I painted a custom bookcase in my house ‘Duck Green’ from Farrow & Ball, and we love it!”

Show your buyers what they want to see

Agents should never underestimate the influence of top design styles when listing upmarket homes. “Including trending colors in your listing is so important because the house will feel updated,” says Jakubowski. “Buyers are going through home magazines when they’re in the process of buying, so the closer a home resembles the one in the magazine, the more desirable the home will be.” Go agrees: “Buyers know and appreciate good design — and they are willing to pay for it.”

Experience the latest from Sotheby’s International Realty on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, YouTube, and now on TikTok.