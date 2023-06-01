Attending these networking events provides an opportunity for you to build your brand and get the word out about your brokerage.

As a broker in the real estate industry, recruiting top-notch agents is a critical component of your success. However, finding these agents can be a daunting task. Luckily there are a few areas to simplify the events. One fundamental way is to leverage your local and regional networking events to meet potential candidates who are a natural fit.

These events provide an opportunity to build relationships with professionals in the industry and create valuable connections that can benefit your business in the long run. Plus in addition, the type of agents attending these events may be the perfect culture fit for your firm, especially if you are a brokerage where networking is a core value.

This post will discuss the importance of networking at local and statewide Realtor events and how it can benefit your brokerage.

Get out and create connections

Unlike a random meeting invite, email or even working with an agent on a deal, a networking event removes most of the awkwardness of establishing a new connection. Everyone in attendance is there to meet and network, and as long as your elevator pitch is not too aggressive, most people will be open to talking at these events.

Even if the timing is wrong or there is no interest, at worst, you are still expanding your network, which can always help drive clients or referrals later. In addition, attending these events can often be covered by your local Realtor association or be of minimal cost if you are not sponsoring, so don’t be afraid to get out there and start meeting people.

By taking the step to attend and make use of these events, your network will consistently grow; remember, recruiting is a number game. By being front and center at the correct times, you can drastically reduce the effort needed to recruit someone; they may even come to you!

Don’t be afraid to talk to vendors

Moving away from recruiting for a moment, networking at Realtor events allows you to build relationships with other professionals in the industry, find new vendors and learn new tactics to employ on your deals. Brokers, agents and vendors all have valuable insights, and while some vendors are using the event to pitch, it does not mean their products or services do not have the potential to impact your business.

In fact, events are one of the easiest ways to see or demo a service without all the back and forth of inquiring online. Some of our customers found us by simply passing our booth and starting a conversation on recruiting and what other brokers are using! Finding new efficient options for your brokerage should always be front and center.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends

Attending Realtor events can help you stay up-to-date with industry trends and changes. These events often feature keynote speakers and breakout sessions that cover a wide range of topics related to real estate, which go far deeper than a report or article would.

There is usually a Q and A element to these sessions, so if something strikes your interest, dig deeper. These sessions are meant to benefit all attendees through the exchange of information. You can learn about client strategy, new laws and regulations, and the latest technology and marketing trends that may affect your business. This knowledge can help you stay ahead of the competition and provide better client service.

Building your brand

Networking at Realtor events is critical to building your brand and reputation in the industry. When you attend, you represent your brokerage and the value props that elevate you among your peers. Showcase your brokerage and what makes it unique.

You can even inquire about being a speaker or panelist as you build your repertoire. Being a part of these sessions establishes you as a thought leader and is some of the best free PR you can receive.

The importance of networking at local and statewide Realtor events as a broker cannot be understated. These events can provide a relaxed atmosphere to build connections with other professionals in the industry, discover new vendors and services, and stay up-to-date with industry trends.

By attending these events, you can build your brand and reputation as a thought leader in the industry, naturally attracting potential candidates to your brokerage. It’s worth repeating that networking and recruiting are a numbers game. By consistently attending these events, you increase your chances of finding the perfect fit for your firm. Don’t be afraid to start meeting people; you never know where it might lead.

Jim Turner is CEO of the Brokerkit growth platform for real estate brokers. Connect with Jim on Facebook and Linkedin.