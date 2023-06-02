“Before coming to the market with our first lead product to connect consumers with real estate professionals, we wanted to create even more meaningful conversations for agents by enhancing our proven lead engagement technology,” TopProducer’s Kerm Foltz said.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

One of the industry’s longest-operating customer relationship management systems has for the first time in its existence introduced a lead-generation feature for its users.

TopProducer, at 40 years old, released a new suite of features called Social Connect to help users find new avenues of business through digital marketing, according to a June 2 announcement.

“Before coming to the market with our first lead product to connect consumers with real estate professionals, we wanted to create even more meaningful conversations for agents by enhancing our proven lead engagement technology,” said Kerm Foltz, Top Producer’s senior vice president of operations, in the announcement.

“Social Connect generates a large volume of affordable leads with accurate contact information and is paired with our smart follow-up technology. It’s a game-changer for our customers with the number of quality interactions being generated.”

The new rollout intends to help users earn leads through content marketing on various social channels and then allow the direct integration with TopProducer’s many nurture and down-the-funnel marketing tools carry the burden of conversion.

The company will deploy staffed professionals to have a role in content creation, applying a more organic layer on top of the existing automation.

Additionally, users can link directly with their respective multiple listing services (MLSs) to ensure timely, relevant data backs each marketing campaign. The company has relationships with more than 300 MLSs, thus covering about 85 percent of all practicing agents.

“With access to one of the largest MLS networks, live MLS data is used to create active and sold listing ads that are then optimized by a team of advertising experts,” the company said. “The only thing agents need to do is choose their target city and budget—the rest is taken care of by Top Producer Social Connect.”

It’s clear that industry-leading CRMs are being pushed by customers to create more opportunities for leads. Chime, another popular industry player in the space, rolled out Social Studio in the Summer of 2022. It too integrates live MLS data and offers blog writing, scheduling and automatic listing update content.

Leads generated through social media are often in need of lengthy nurturing and further verification, which is what most of today’s CRMs, such as TopProducer, are equipped to do. It’s often rendered more effective when combined with forms of outreach, such as direct mail, online advertising and email.

Three years ago, TopProducer deployed a significant update, modernizing its user interface and experience. A year in beta, Top Producer X upped its integrations choosing to directly integrate, which requires more work but results in faster, more stable data exchanges.

In March 2021, Constellation Real Estate Group acquired TopProducer from Move Inc., Realtor.com’s parent company. Move CEO David Doctorow announced he is stepping down from that role, per a June 1 announcement reported by Inman.

Top Producer was originally founded in 1982 and was acquired by Move Inc. in 2000.

Email Craig Rowe