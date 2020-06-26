Rich in innovation, the CRM segment of tech is popular, but there is no one-size-fits-all solution. These products might not be top-of-mind, but they are worth checking out.

The choices brokers and agents have in customer relationship management software (CRM) continue to enrich the industry.

Some choose enterprisewide solutions that cover the gamut of business needs with CRM being only one. Others avoid the time and commitment of brokerage-level installs, opting to let agents operate autonomously.

Ask around, and you’re sure to hear some, or all, of the following names:

All of which offer a smart array of features, ease of use, and their own special blend of marketing and business productivity.

But what about the ones that might not make the initial list? Is it worth looking beyond what so many others use?

Yes it is. And here are five of CRMs that are definitely worth checking out.

This web and mobile-forward software champions sphere-of-influence marketing, neglecting multimedia marketing. It’s a vibrant, exceptionally well thought out way to capitalize on all of the other business tools used to manage, communicate and move your business forward. This is a solution for keeping relationships, not necessarily creating them.

Highlights:

Industry-leading user experience

Hands-off efficiency

Wide range of integrations

For teams and individuals

Whereas Cloze dazzles with modern looks and functionality, SkylerAI wins with business book smarts. It’s added new marketing features recently, but its value is in the depth of its automated follow-up. It was one of the first such systems to leverage intelligent workflows, and it remains one of the best at it.

Highlights:

Predictive outreach

Tracks competitor interactions in public media

Automated follow-up activities and recommendations

Lead to property matching

Like some of the bigger systems, Onjax offers IDX websites. But its PureAgent CRM’s proprietary video email and very cool funneling of Facebook Live events into branded landing pages are a couple of its unique highlights.

Yet, this CRM relies heavily on the agent to create systems, action plans and drip campaign. Its founder told me that too much focus on branding and marketing “is not CRM.”

Highlights:

Video email

Virtual tour events

IDX search-embedded email

Unlimited lead source integration

Yes, you’ve likely heard of Brian Buffini. But did you know his company builds very good software, too? Referral Maker is all about leveraging who you know and how you can be better at knowing more people. The coaching discipline pulses through the code of this solution, and as of this writing, it’s exclusively for members.

Highlights:

Delete relationship feature

Heavy focus on follow-up

Relationship ranking

Auto-surfaces most important tasks

Technically not a CRM. Instead, this is way to seriously empower your CRM. This data-powered bolt-on probes your databases with a wide net of public and private data tentacles, feeling around for who is showing signs of emerging into the market. Each recommended contact comes with a report of activity showing why you need to reach them.

Highlights:

Nationwide network of assigned data analysts

Per-contact history reports

Lead source effectiveness ratings

Refund per lead that doesn’t convert

It’s highly recommended to carefully choose the technology products you engage with, especially your CRM. There’s so much out there and so much they do. Determine first what you do best in real estate, then find technology to make that process better.

