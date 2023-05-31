In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Different people have different viewpoints when it comes to social media content. Some maintain a distance from their followers, leaning in on carefully curated, branded posts featuring luxurious properties and thoughtfully composed professional photographs. Others are more candid, offering day-in-the-life glimpses, spontaneous communications and unscripted moments.

There are so many different social media vibes, we wanted to know: Where’s the line between personal and professional on social media? How do you know whether it’s OK to share something that’s a little close to home? Are you super careful about your social media image, or do you make improvisation a priority? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.