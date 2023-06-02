In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

A federal appeals court on Wednesday denied a request from NAR, Anywhere, Keller Williams, RE/MAX and HomeServices of America to overturn class certification in the Moehrl lawsuit.

In the past week, a growing chorus of public figures — from Elon Musk and Ross Perot Jr. to Barbara Corcoran and Dave Burt — have escalated their rhetoric around a looming “real estate recession.”

If the parties don’t settle, expect a lengthy trial for the Moehrl homesellers’ case against NAR, Anywhere, Keller Williams, RE/MAX and HomeServices of America.

The Tesla CEO just predicted a coming collapse in the housing market, but Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman and other experts say the conditions that would lead to a meltdown just aren’t there.

The expansion is part of Zillow’s “enhanced markets” program, which is now in six cities and part of the company’s efforts to eventually build a real estate “super app.”