Bombshell commission suit 1 step closer to trial after appeal rejected

A federal appeals court on Wednesday denied a request from NAR, Anywhere, Keller Williams, RE/MAX and HomeServices of America to overturn class certification in the Moehrl lawsuit.

Barbara Corcoran fears ‘bloodbath’ as bigwigs warn of real estate crash

In the past week, a growing chorus of public figures — from Elon Musk and Ross Perot Jr. to Barbara Corcoran and Dave Burt — have escalated their rhetoric around a looming “real estate recession.”

Judge narrows in on trial date for bombshell commission lawsuit

If the parties don’t settle, expect a lengthy trial for the Moehrl homesellers’ case against NAR, Anywhere, Keller Williams, RE/MAX and HomeServices of America.

Redfin CEO, others deflate Elon Musk’s housing ‘meltdown’ theory

The Tesla CEO just predicted a coming collapse in the housing market, but Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman and other experts say the conditions that would lead to a meltdown just aren’t there.

Zillow expands ‘post-pay’ Premier Agent model to 2 new markets

The expansion is part of Zillow’s “enhanced markets” program, which is now in six cities and part of the company’s efforts to eventually build a real estate “super app.”

