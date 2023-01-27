In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Yes the market has changed, but this change has created opportunity for the best agents in the business. Sometimes the old can become new again.

David Childers and Keeping Current Matters are known for providing insight on the real estate market that helps agents form an educated opinion they can share with clients. In this article he shares the No. 1 listing opportunity he sees in 2023.

When asked about the current state of the market Childers said,

“This is the professional real estate agent’s market. The change in supply and demand works in the favor of the educated agent. The new year creates new opportunities and I do believe there are opportunities in the current market for the agents that can confidently say I understand what is happening in the market and how to guide my clients effectively going forward.”

He went on to say,

“Our job as professional agents is to look and really understand what is happening so that we can not only give the best advice to our clients, but also where are the opportunities for listings and to grow our businesses. This leads to possibly the biggest opportunity for listings right now being in expired listings. This belief is based on the data that points to this opportunity continuing to grow in the coming year.”

Childers shared that expired listings are a function of simple supply and demand economics. The first graph he shared shows the number of listings for sale representing the supply side of the equation.

As the slide shows, in December of 2021 there were 445,784 active listings nationwide. One year later, in December of 2022, we ended the month with 751,544 active listings. This means we’ve seen the number of active listings increase dramatically year-over-year, or said another way, our supply has gone up substantially.

The second part of the equation is the demand side. This is represented by the number of pending transactions compared year-over-year.