If the Hamptons are any indication, outdoor kitchens are now must-have features in modern luxury homes. That’s according to Keith Green, Senior Global Real Estate Advisor with Sotheby’s International Realty – East Hampton Brokerage. “We’re seeing a boom in new construction, and pretty much 100% of the homes coming out of the ground have some form of outdoor kitchen included,” he observes.

William Finnorn, Realtor Associate at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty in Houston, agrees. “In the new stay-at-home era, outdoor kitchens have become a priority for homebuyers and an expected standard in luxury new construction. Homes with outdoor kitchens and entertaining spaces are selling faster and for a premium — particularly in the spring and summer months.”

As outdoor kitchens come in various shapes and sizes, what exactly are buyers asking for? Green and Finnorn share the top 10 trends they’re noticing this spring and summer.

1. Function is as crucial as form

“The best outdoor kitchens ‘work’ just like their indoor counterparts,” says Green. “For decades, architects designed the ‘kitchen triangle’ — assuring an easy reach between sink, refrigerator, and range. Today, the best outdoor kitchens follow the same formula.”

2. Practical and discreet storage

“The best outdoor kitchens have plenty of under-counter storage, so you’re not constantly running around looking for pots, utensils, and accessories,” Green notes. “Generous counter space also makes all the difference in the world.”

3. Natural and organic materials

Finnorn makes a point of consulting with leading outdoor kitchen builders and designers and has observed that local and natural surfaces are trending. “Custom luxury homebuilders Jonathan and Roxanne Wimmel of Wimmel Design and Construction tell me they’re seeing a demand for organic materials, as well as a resurgence in tile countertops.”

4. Perfect place for a pizza oven

Finnorn has noticed that many homeowners want to go beyond the conventional barbecue and grill. “Pizza ovens and smokers, which can’t be easily added indoors, are being incorporated into the outdoor kitchen,” he says. “Ceramic smokers, such as the Big Green Egg, have such a large and loyal following that builders and homeowners are including dimension-specific spaces for them in their outdoor-kitchen designs.”

5. Refreshment is never far away

Green has seen demand grow for under-counter refrigerator drawers — an unobtrusive solution to keep chilled beverages within reach when hosting an outdoor dinner party. “They’re a convenient way to make sure your white wine and rosé are readily accessible.”

6. Air quality control is important

Finnorn reminds agents and their clients to assess ventilation when looking at outdoor kitchens. “Well-ventilated spaces are a must to remove unwanted cooking odors and residue, such as smoke,” he says. He notes that covered outdoor kitchen spaces are excellent for year-round entertaining, especially in a subtropical climate like Houston’s — but in these enclosed areas, effective ventilation is essential.

7. Keep the summer comfortable

There are additional features that can ensure all-season comforts, such as different forms of climate and pest control. “Ceiling-mounted fans and mosquito misting systems are examples of add-ons that help make hot summer days more enjoyable,” says Finnorn.

8. Flow from indoors to outdoors

“People don’t invest in outdoor kitchens just to cook. After all, cooking dinner only takes about 45 minutes,” says Green. “Outdoor kitchens are the centerpiece where friends and family gather all day long.”

To that end, he notes that architects and designers increasingly conceive indoor and outdoor kitchens simultaneously to create a continuous experience throughout the home.

9. Smart and simple automations

As Finnorn notes, smart home technologies are now expected everywhere in a luxury property, including outdoor kitchens. “In outdoor kitchens, these tools can include grills that are controlled by our mobile devices, as well as automated pergolas and shades.”

10. Entertainment for every taste

Audiovisual systems are another technological feature that can add value to exterior living and gathering spaces. “Speaker systems enhance the outdoor entertaining experience,” says Finnorn, giving a commonly requested example.

New ideas and innovations lead to new trends and expectations — and as agents list, sell, and search luxury properties throughout the spring and summer, speaking to the many unique features of outdoor kitchens needs to remain top of mind.

