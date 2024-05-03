At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

In the elite professional community of luxury real estate, the difference between ordinary and extraordinary comes down to one thing: distinction.

Agents and brokerages compete on service, yes, but also prestige and presence. This summer, Inman honors the fifth class of Inman Golden I Club inductees. Honorees will be announced live at Luxury Connect, July 29-30, 2024. But nominations to join the coveted Club end on May 17 — so act fast.

Here are five ways the Golden I Club helps to ensure your name resonates with luxury, quality and unmatched expertise — so you continue to dominate the luxury market.

1. Secure your status as a market leader

You’re among the most elite names in real estate. You deserve to be recognized for it. An accolade, like being nominated to The Golden I Club, serves as a testament to your exceptional capabilities. It highlights your professional expertise, setting you apart in a crowded marketplace.

2. Build unshakeable trust

Trust is the currency of luxury real estate. Being nominated for the Golden I Club boosts your reputation, which elevates client confidence and solidifies your image as a trusted adviser in high-stakes, high-dollar-value transactions.

3. Gain access to exclusive networking opportunities

The 2024 Golden I Club inductees will be announced at Inman Luxury Connect, taking place July 29-30, 2024. Luxury Connect is the leading event for elite agents and brokers in the luxury market. Recognition at this event positions the Golden I Club winners as the crème de la crème in the business. It’s your ticket to meet and engage with the very best — like you.

4. Amplify your marketing impact

Incorporating the prestige of the Golden I Club into your marketing materials can significantly enhance their appeal — and your appeal. This recognition is a powerful endorsement of your brand, making every property you represent more enticing to prospective buyers, while also attracting new clients.

5. Inspire innovation and excellence

Striving for an award that celebrates innovation drives you and your team to find unique and impactful ways to market properties. It sets you apart while fostering a culture of excellence and creativity.

You’re already committed to excellence. Why not be rewarded for it?

Nominations are currently open for the Golden I Awards. You can nominate yourself, or someone in your sphere, in the following categories:

Top luxury agent

Top luxury team

Top luxury brokerage

Top luxury technology or tool

Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury home/property

Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury development

Best City Sale

Best Beach Sale

Best Mountain Sale

It’s time to elevate your status in the luxury market. By aiming for the Golden I Club, you’re not just participating in the market — you’re leading it.

To nominate yourself, a colleague, company or campaign for an Inman Golden I, click here. Nominations close May 17, 2024.

Embrace the power of recognition. You deserve it.