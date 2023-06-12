In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

In an exclusive video interview via Inman Access, RealScout President Andrew Flachner will sit down with Sherry Chris, former CEO of Anywhere Expansion Brands Portfolio including BHGRE, ERA, for a captivating, crowdsourced conversation entitled: What does it take to become a real estate icon? The interview will be recorded Tuesday and published on Inman Access later in the week.



Join Chris and Flachner as they explore the untold experiences and lessons that have shaped Chris’s extraordinary career. From humble beginnings to leading the charge at Anywhere Expansion Brands Portfolio, her story is a masterclass in leadership, confidence and humility.

Your Voice Matters: Submit Your Questions

This is your chance to engage directly with one of real estate’s most influential figures. What questions do you have for Sherry Chris? Is there a particular aspect of her personal background or her experience as an industry leader you’d like her insights on? Now is the time to make your voice heard. Submit your questions in the comments. We will select a range of queries that represent the diverse interests of the real estate community.