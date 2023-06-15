Level up your skills with Inman Access and learn directly from industry pros! This week’s latest classes will teach you how to leverage social media to your advantage and what areas of your business need your absolute attention in order to see growth.

Watch now…

Lead Generation on Instagram: The Subtle Art of Moving the Meeting

Michelle Berman of Berman Media PD and Instagram Power Method discusses the lead funnel process on Instagram, how to master sales psychology in today’s world, and how to implement a proven process to convert leads from your social media DMs.

Insights and Strategies for Business Planning Success

Gain valuable insights with this must-watch class as Anthony Marguleas, founder of Amalfi Estates, dives into the 10 key areas that deserve your utmost attention when it comes to building and scaling your business.

In an ever-changing and uncertain market, staying ahead of the curve is crucial for real estate professionals. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to stay informed, adapt to market dynamics and elevate your real estate success with Inman Access.

