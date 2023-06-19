Welcome to a special episode of “Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey.” This live, interactive show features a candid conversation with award-winning journalist, bestselling author, television host, and motivational speaker Joan Lunden.

Lunden has been a trusted voice in American homes for more than 40 years, greeting Good Morning America viewers for nearly two decades – making her the longest-running female host ever on early morning television. Lunden currently hosts the PBS television series Second Opinion with Joan Lunden and the Washington Post Podcast series Caring for Tomorrow.

In the episode, Lunden dives deep into her career as a broadcast journalist, TV host, and author. With grace and wit, she details the life events that shaped her career and explains why she continues to help millions of Americans each year.

“Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey” aired LIVE on Thursday, June 15 @ 11am ET on the RE/MAX YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.