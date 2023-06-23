In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Las Vegas resident Wayan Garvey filed a complaint calling out Keller Williams’ allegedly “relentless marketing practices” and accusing the franchisor and agent Britney Gaitan of violating federal law.

ChatGPT has opened a window of opportunity that typically only comes a few times during a career. Take advantage of this amazing tool and your business can’t help but grow.

Erin Morrison, 2023 president of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance and proud Texas Realtor, is afraid. And so are some of your clients. Here’s what you need to know.

Just in time for Father’s Day, Devon Broderick brings back the Dad Joke in a big way with this real estate-related compilation.

Retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint violates federal law, even if the agent is an independent contractor, judge says. BHS has vowed to appeal.