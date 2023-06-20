Hate in this country seems to be gaining popularity in a growing “anti-woke” movement that is pushing back against displays of support for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Trainer Rachael Hite asks, “How does all this rhetoric land when upholding our Code of Ethics?”

What does the recent controversy between Bud Light and Target have to do with the code of ethics? More than you think. If you have team members or employees liking and supporting the “anti-woke” agenda visibly online, what can or should you do as a team leader?

In today’s controversial political climate, where do you draw the line for professionalism and how much are you responsible for monitoring?

What’s going on? Really what is this?

The beer giant recently reported a 26 percent drop in sales compared to April 2022. Why? The brand created a specialty marketing campaign supporting a popular TikTok influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, during March Madness, and their base had a hate meltdown of massive proportions.

According to the ACLU, there are over 490 pieces of legislation that target LGBTQIA+ rights just in 2023. That’s already more than twice the number of bills that were introduced in 2022, and the count keeps rising. Inman reporter Marian McPherson tackled this topic back in April, and then it was 320.

In a recent survey of members of the LGBTQ+ community, many reported growing distress surrounding not only finding a home but the tangible shift of more people speaking out against their population. The Alliance covered many topics that hurt these potential homeowners in its third annual report.

“We also have a greater awareness of what drives community members to purchase homes, including the impact of same-sex marriage and children. Unfortunately, the gains our growing LGBTQ+ population has made are suffering some today as a minority in our nation, including elected officials, are attacking us with greater frequency.” – LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance CEO Ryan Weyandt

Target has lost $10 billion in sales in 10 days because of its spring Pride campaign and closing collection. It has even had to move store displays because of protestors coming in and knocking over the display and getting confrontational with employees.

Hate in this country seems to be gaining popularity in a growing “anti-woke” movement that is pushing back against displays of support for diversity, equity and inclusion. How does all this rhetoric land when upholding our code of ethics? Upholding fair housing? Just even co-existing together?

Questions to ask yourself as a broker or team leader

When you see agents supporting the anti-woke movement, where does that fall in the interpretation of Article 10?

When is the last time you reviewed code of ethics policies with agents?

Do you have an easy-to-find policy to outline expected online behavior?

Are you looking the other way regarding serious issues surrounding this topic because it angers such a large portion of our population?

Big picture issues

As we celebrate another Pride Month, there is an active push in many states nationwide to create more laws, regulations and restrictions for the LGBTQIA+ community to undo much of the progress that has been in the making over the past several decades.

This push makes for 2 issues for our industry:

Providing a safe and equitable housing experience for all humans. Upholding the code of ethics and fair housing laws while working with independent contractors who have their own personal belief systems and making sure those personal beliefs do not interfere with a consumer’s experience.

People who openly support this type of hate, book bans and laws that aim to discriminate against our fellow humans in the LGBTQIA+ community and others who are protected classes under fair housing have an immediate conflict of interest with Article 10, specifically Standard 10-5.

Realtors must not use harassing speech, hate speech, epithets, or slurs based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Every potential homeowner (and renter) will have to ask the questions, but I think they are even more important when someone who identifies as LGBTQIA+ is searching for a home.

Am I welcome here?

Am I safe here?

Can I get through my day-to-day without regular harassment from my neighbors?

Taking action inside your brokerage or team

We can do better, and we owe our LGBTQIA+ population better as a society and as an industry whose core values include providing equitable experiences for all.

If you see a colleague blatantly violating the code of ethics, report it. If you are a broker, make Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion education a core part of the values of your brokerage. Provide clear and specific policies for agents working for you about following the code of ethics. Screen agents’ and employees’ social media accounts for potential conflicts of interest with Article 10. Recognize preferred pronouns and create inclusive language in communications for the public and inside the office. Educate yourself on current issues of the LGBTQIA+ population and provide verified resources to your team.

Wrapping up

If you are exhausted by the hate, you are not alone. I had a discussion with a colleague the other day who has a teenager who identifies as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, and we had an extremely sad conversation about how their family has to take the time to identify “safe” adults.

As a parent, they have to consider where their child goes and who their child is with because many adults are not accepting of their child’s choices or their parental choices to support their child. They have to have discussions as a family and identify if someone is safe to speak with or be around.

“Hate, it has caused a lot of problems in the world, but has not solved one yet.” ― Maya Angelou

It’s hard enough to be a parent, but having the added stress that a growing portion of the general public is so angry against your child’s personal choices that they are in danger when you send them out the door is a living nightmare.

From book bans to boycotts to outright visible actions to discriminate, this movement is out of control, and it’s a very dark, sad moment in our history. June is Pride Month for a reason.

That reason is more important than ever, for I’m certainly disappointed in hate-filled actions that are moving across our country to turn back the clock on progress that has been decades in the making.

Our industry is powerful, and I know we can make meaningful change if we pull together. Let’s use our influence to make an impact against hate and uphold the code of ethics so that all people have a safe and equitable journey to finding a home.

Rachael Hite is a former agent, a business development specialist, fair housing advocate, copy editor, and is currently perfecting her long game selling homes in a retirement community in Northern Virginia. You can connect with her about life, marketing, and business on Instagram.