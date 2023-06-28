Corcoran Baer and McIntosh will expand into Sea Girt, New Jersey, with the acquisition of Ocean Pointe Realtors, the company exclusively told Inman.

A leading luxury firm in the northern and southern suburbs of New York City announced the acquisition of a boutique Jersey Shore brokerage today.

Corcoran Baer and McIntosh, which operates in six suburban counties throughout New York and New Jersey, will expand into Sea Girt, New Jersey with the acquisition of Ocean Pointe Realtors.

With the addition of Ocean Pointe’s 22 agents, Baer and McIntosh’s team now surpasses 90 agents and six offices. The firm has worked throughout New York’s suburbs since its founding in 1979.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Sea Girt by welcoming Ocean Pointe Realtors into our growing Corcoran Baer & McIntosh team,” Baer & McIntosh Broker-Owner Debbie Blankfort said in a statement. “Ocean Pointe Realtors has been a dedicated resource to south Monmouth County residents since 1992, showcasing hard work, integrity, and exceptional client service.”

Founded 31 years ago by Joseph Riordan, Ocean Pointe has grown to become one of the most established boutique brokerages on the Jersey Shore, an area known for its summer tourism, coastal properties and quaint small towns.

Riordan said the acquisition deal was attractive to him due to Corcoran’s large reach and technology platform.

“After meeting with Corcoran Baer & McIntosh and sharing our business philosophy, I instantly knew that our company cultures were a perfect match,” he said in a statement. “Corcoran’s far-reaching presence, both within the greater tri-state area and beyond, offers natural connections to our coastal market, while Corcoran’s outstanding technology platform helps guarantee the continued success of our award-winning team.” 

Baer & McIntosh affiliated with Corcoran in March of 2021 as part of Corcoran’s continued affiliate expansion efforts which it launched in 2020. During 2022, Corcoran partnered with new affiliates in six states, Turks and Caicos and the Cayman Islands.

