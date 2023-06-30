In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Suit accuses NAR and its president of sexual, racial discrimination

The suit claims NAR fired a Black employee after she broke off a relationship with then-president-elect Kenny Parcell. NAR said it rejects the claims.

How to reduce your income taxes legally using real estate investing

Tax strategist David A. Perez helps real estate investors plan ahead to minimize their tax burden. Here he shares his insights with author Bernice Ross.

5 reasons you don’t have a listings-based real estate business (yet)

It’s important to build your real estate business on listings to generate ongoing, reliable growth. Here’s what might be holding you back.

Compass CEO: Pandemic craze will return once mortgage rates hit 5%

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin revealed on CNBC how volatile mortgage rates are sidelining homesellers and why a boost in existing-home inventory could happen as early as December.

The anti-LGBTQ+ movement IS a real estate issue. Here’s why

Canva

Erin Morrison, 2023 president of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance and proud Texas Realtor, is afraid. And so are some of your clients. Here’s what you need to know.

