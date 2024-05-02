Embrace the potential of auctions and understand how to navigate their benefits and risks effectively, new Inman contributor Chad Roffers writes. By doing so, you and your clients can tap into new opportunities and elevate your approach to listing properties.

Navigating the dynamic world of real estate requires constant innovation to maintain interest in listings and attract potential buyers. While the common solution for stagnant properties is often a price reduction, I propose an option that will assist you in gaining client trust and give you an edge over your competitors.

Here are a few advantages and insights that you can offer to clients which you may not have considered. Auctions can often be a reasonable solution to many problems.

Drawing from my extensive experience in luxury real estate and technology, utilizing auctions as a strategic tool to breathe new life into listings, without compromising on achieving market value, is a great way to accomplish this.

Good customer service

Real estate transcends mere transactions; it’s about weaving stories, evoking emotions and fostering connections. However, the traditional process often leads to stale listings, lacking the urgency required to captivate buyers in today’s competitive market.

This is where the innovative approach of auctions comes into play. Prolonged listing periods often lead to reduced sale prices. Therefore an interactive auction process is designed to expedite transactions at market-driven prices.

The benefits of auctions

Auctions boast numerous features and benefits that can elevate your listing:

Reserve pricing empowerment: The highest starting bid forms the reserve, providing sellers and buyers with a win-win situation : sellers obtain immediate cash and buyers purchase properties at fair market value, the price determined by open, competitive bidding.

Inclusive marketing campaigns: Enjoy complimentary publicity with marketing campaigns included in the auction package.

Industry connections: Leverage the best connections in the industry, opening doors to networking opportunities.

Extensive high-end property database : High-end properties require exposure to unique, high-end buyers. Listing your asset at an online auction, opens your property up to a world of potential buyers.

Reputation of excellence: You have the opportunity to join an exclusive group of buyers and other high net worth individuals (HNWIs).

While auctions offer compelling benefits for refreshing stagnant listings, it’s crucial to be aware of potential risks. Auctions can introduce a sense of urgency and excitement, attracting motivated buyers and expediting the sale process.

However, sellers should exercise caution and be well-informed about the potential downsides, such as the possibility of not achieving the desired reserve price or facing a competitive bidding environment that may not favor the seller’s expectations.

Despite these risks, auctions can still be a valuable tool when approached strategically, with proper preparation, clear communication, and guidance from experienced professionals. Understanding and mitigating these risks can lead to successful outcomes and opportunities for sellers to maximize their property’s value while reigniting interest and activity in their listings.

In the ever-evolving landscape of real estate, it’s imperative to think outside the box and explore alternative strategies. Leveraging auctions presents an innovative solution to rejuvenate listings without sacrificing market value.

With features such as reserve pricing empowerment and inclusive marketing campaigns, auctions provide a dynamic platform to expedite transactions and redefine success in today’s competitive market. This shift in perspective not only revitalizes listings but also reshapes our understanding of real estate, highlighting its role as a medium for storytelling, emotion and connection.

By embracing the potential of auctions and understanding how to navigate their benefits and risks effectively, you and your clients can tap into new opportunities and elevate your approach to listing properties.

Chad Roffers is the chairman of international luxury real estate company Concierge Auctions. Follow him on Twitter.