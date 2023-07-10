We often see familiar faces on the stages and pages of the real estate industry. How did they get there? How do these leaders shape their culture, their products, and their vision for the future?

In this installment of Premier Partner Executive Q&A, Jon Krabbe, co-founder of Agent Image, shares his experience and approach to shaping a successful company.

Describe your philosophy on leadership and how it has shaped your journey in the real estate industry.

I launched Agent Image almost 24 years ago with two partners. We have always been equals in the business, using our individual strengths to drive the company forward. We are collaborative and focus on the strength of decision-making as a team. You won’t find a lot of hierarchy here. Everyone has a voice and we value a good idea or a well-thought-out strategy whether it comes from a VP or a new hire. I also care deeply about our clients and tend to hire people who are motivated to evolve and improve everything we do so that our products make for more successful agents and brokers.

Is there a leader or figure in particular who has helped shape your personal philosophy?

My godfather, John Aaroe (CEO of John Aaroe Group), has been a huge influence on me both personally and professionally. My inspiration comes from his passion for the industry, coupled with his remarkable achievement of establishing two highly successful brokerages, centered around the core principle of prioritizing the appreciation and well-being of each agent and client. I loved how those companies felt like a family. This had a profound impact on how we shaped the culture of Agent Image and his principles continue to reflect how we approach our client and team relationships.

How would you describe your managerial style?

I am passionate about the company and the relationships we have built over the last two decades. I have my eye on the big picture, but I never forget the importance of paying attention to details — and I challenge our team to do the same.

How do you cultivate and maintain a positive and effective working environment within your team?

I think the pandemic created a huge workplace challenge for many companies, including ours. We are now partially remote, and we have over 400 team members in five states and three countries. I rely on our directors to build strong relationships with their teams through regular communication, performance measurement, and group meetings. We also do company-wide town halls and quarterly events to bring everyone together.

How does your company approach customer relations?

First and foremost, we truly care about every customer. We would not be here without the loyalty of the thousands of real estate professionals we have the privilege to serve.

At Agent Image, managing customer relationships is very much a collaborative effort. We have a team dedicated to client service who oversees our customers during production and after their projects have been deployed. We also measure our performance and use that data to implement process, technology, and training that strengthens our customer experience. Do we always get it right? No. But I truly believe great service is measured not only by when you get it right but also by what you learn when you don’t. The key is being hyper-responsive and immediately working towards a resolution so that your client doesn’t waste time and energy trying to solve the challenge.

How do your customers inspire innovation within your company?

Our customers are rockstars in this industry — and great real estate agents are also amazing entrepreneurs. One example is the Ecklund Gomes team. When we shared our new digital listing presentation with them, they immediately offered to let us use their brand to develop the first prototype. We now have close to 5000 users on the platform and continue to evolve the product — largely based on user feedback.

When has a partner helped shed light or change the way you think about your business?

We have really strong, strategic partners, but if I had to point to one who always challenges us to think bigger, it is Tom Ferry. His team has its pulse on the market and structures its programming to provide agents with pragmatic and actionable solutions. At Agent Image, we do the same. Our products are very dialed-in and we don’t bury our clients with choices that will not make a material difference in their business.

What future trends do you foresee in the real estate industry?

I think we will continue to see the growth of team structures and mega teams leaving traditional brokerage models to strike out on their own. It simply creates more choices for everyone. I also believe AI will continue to drive efficiency in everything we do and hopefully give real estate professionals some savings on a very precious commodity — time.

How is your company preparing to capitalize on these changes?

We are always evolving our products to meet the needs of agents and brokerages in every phase of their business or career. For instance, this year through our ACCESS marketing platform, we have introduced eight new features and have another new product launch in the works for Q4.

What advice would you give to emerging leaders in the real estate industry to succeed in this ever-changing environment?

Create a vision, set an actionable strategy, and execute with drive and authenticity. Find experienced mentors you trust and take their counsel. If you are someone who needs accountability, get a coach.