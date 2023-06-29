New classes are now available on Inman Access! This week we’re diving into what real estate professionals should know about the fall housing market, along with the most valuable information you should consider when hiring and growing your brokerage.

Learn from the experts…

Get insights from Realtor.com’s Chief Economist Danielle Hale as she provides a forecast on the upcoming fall housing market and how interest rates, inflation, and recent trends might impact buyer and seller behavior.

Anthony Marguleas, founder of Amalfi Estates, shares the essential aspects of hiring and expanding your brokerage. Learn effective strategies for finding top candidates, identifying your unique selling points, retaining your best talent and more.

With Inman Access, you’ll be the first to know about new trends and developments that can give you the edge you need to succeed in today’s market. Join to watch the videos above and unlock a library full of classes covering all things real estate.

Join Inman Access today