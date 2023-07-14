Marketing software company Back At You is getting into the DIY content production game, releasing a new browser application to help the industry promote its brands, agents and properties, according to a company announcement.

Marketing software company Back At You is getting into the DIY content production game, releasing a new browser application to help the industry promote its brands, agents and properties, according to a July 13 announcement sent to Inman.

Design Studio offers users a way to build from scratch or use templates to conceptualize, design and publish a wide range of marketing assets, such as listing flyers, social media posts, brochures, trade show materials, testimonial promotions and other forms of content. The company likens it to Canva, a popular design tool for “non-designers.”

Back At You CEO and co-founder Michael Glazer said the goal of the solution was to match Canva’s flexibility but under the auspices of agents’ needs, according to the announcement.

“We then took it one step further by connecting Design Studio to our existing MLS, brokerage, social media, and advertising integrations,” Glazer said. “Creating the design is one thing, but easily distributing the designs for people to see was the next biggest challenge. This combination makes our real estate platform truly one of a kind.”

Design Studio has a built-in social media scheduling function too, enabling users to align ready-to-go materials with their marketing strategies. Additionally, the software can link with an agent’s local MLS account to push listing information directly into an account for faster population of visuals and property data. It also links agent and brokerage branding assets and contact information.

There’s also QR code functionality for quick links to websites or landing pages when a listing flyer is printed.

The software is set up for brokerages, teams and individual agents, offering account and content controls accordingly. Designated administrators can create and apply use permissions across a multitude of content types, especially useful for ensuring branding standards and advertising compliance similar to Marq, formerly LucidPress, and MAXA Designs.

“Design Studio provides agents the ease of discovering on-brand templates optimized for each social media outlet and advertising platform, all in one seamless, easy-to-use solution,” the announcement reads.

Back At You offers agents three core modules: SocialBAY (social media management), ClientBAY (a marketing-heavy CRM) and FinancialBAY (back office operations). Design Studio is part of SocialBAY.

The company was formed in 2019 when Back At You Media merged with Realistiq, the features of the latter ultimately becoming what constitutes FinancialBAY. The company then dropped “media” from its name.

“The intent of the merger was to meet market demand for a more unified approach to the entire real estate business process, from lead-gen to closing transactions,” an announcement reads.

Prior to the merger, Back At You Media was reviewed by Inman, earning three stars for its automated, localized content creation and simple integration of Facebook publishing tools.

