Seller predictive analytics company Realeflow has announced its latest product, Leadflow AI Agent, a lead-generation solution to help residential agents be the first to know when someone wants to list a home.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Seller predictive analytics company Realeflow has announced its latest product, Leadflow AI Agent, a lead-generation solution to help residential agents be the first to know when someone wants to list a home, according to an April 30 press release.

Realeflow founder and CEO Greg Clement said in a statement that his product uses AI to provide “great leads, rather than leads that agents purchase, pursue and then realize they are not good leads or are sold to many other agents.”

“Leadflow AI agent also is much more cost-efficient than paying companies like Zillow up to 40 percent of commission income,” said Clement.

The company has sold software primarily to investors who want early access to rental homes, flips and other opportunities. It scores each property according to its best investment method, gauging it for rental, retail or wholesaling. It uses extensive data analysis, AI and intuitive financial models to peer into ROI potential and includes acquisition workflows with lending recommendations, sales scripts and remodeling cost forecasts. It also includes email campaign functionality and custom marketing content creation.

Its algorithms process 136 billion data points assembled from more than 40 years of sales data married to corresponding demographic and socioeconomic metrics, and the Leadflow release utilizes data and artificial intelligence that Realeflow has deployed and enhanced since 2019 in its Leadflow product for real estate investors, according to the company.

The new product is being marketed to residential agents, centered on “retail” listing potential, helping agents find homeowners who may sell in the next 90 to 180 days.

Its benefits include clear, granular breakdowns of each listing’s financial characteristics with concise data summaries and scoring and the ability to quickly adjust how much is spent on reaching each potential lead. Agents won’t need to contact anyone to know what’s going out the door, or coming in.

Realeflow said in the release that it wants to “level the playing field” for retail investors who are running into Wall Street as they market to Main Street. Institutional investors are increasing their interest in single-family rentals, pushing out ordinary buyers as well as local landlords.

In February of this year, Realeflow updated its scoring accuracy, integrating troves of data it filtered relative to pandemic-era market activity. The company said pre-pandemic conditions are re-emerging, as are foreclosures. More people are contributing to a single home’s mortgage payment, too, Realeflow said.

“Timing is everything in real estate and it’s always the seller’s timing that matters,” Clement said in an email to Inman in February. “Even in this market, there are people that are making the decision to sell daily. AI is solving the timing problem better than anything else. It’s aligning sellers and buyers faster than ever before.”

Email Craig Rowe