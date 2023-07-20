In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Why did the tailors join social media? They wanted to “thread” the latest fashion trends!

Hopefully, that joke did not throw you off balance too much, preventing you from continuing to read this. If you’re still here, then I presume you know exactly where this is going.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock over the past week, you must have heard about a new social media app called Threads that’s making its way to the front stage and through the busy crowd of all other social media platforms.

Given the introduction of yet another app into the digital world, a common question arises regarding the worth of investing time in downloading it and giving it a chance. So with that said, I’m here to tell you the three things every real estate professional should be doing right now on Threads to make your time on the app worth every minute.

Engaging in great conversation

First and foremost, your primary objective should always revolve around engaging in conversations with your sphere of influence as well as new individuals. If you have been a successful real estate agent or loan officer, it is likely that initiating conversations has always been your forte.

The initial takeaway emphasizes the importance of being proactive in your approach. Take the initiative to comment on other threads, express your thoughts, participate in discussions and engage with various content. These actions will help stimulate dialogue and foster interaction swiftly.

Building your brand

Next, thread content that is pertinent to your business and personal brand while ensuring its appeal to attract engagement from others. For instance, you can share a brief and humorous anecdote about your day in the field, such as an incident where you accidentally pulled off a door knob while attempting to open a door.

Accompany this with a selfie of you holding the doorknob and create a thread with a lighthearted statement like, “Locked out of reality, but still keeping the ‘handle’ on social media like a pro! Lol” By doing so, you provide entertaining content rather than appearing overly promotional or salesy.

Direct messaging connections

Lastly, the third and most valuable takeaway is to prioritize sending video direct messages (DMs) to those you have connected with on Threads. In your video DM, convey a friendly message like, “Hey Mark! Threads brought me here to discover your page. It’s awesome to connect!”

This approach showcases your personality, approachability and proactive commitment to building connections. Additionally, it facilitates establishing trust with new acquaintances in a more expedited manner.