Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Your essential marketing toolkit for a post-NAR settlement landscape

Ready to transform the way you communicate your value to clients? Marketing expert Marci James helps you reshape the agent-client relationship by prioritizing clear communication and exceptional results.

What should I tell clients? Question leads to free-for-all at NAR midyear

From far left: Anthony Lamacchia, Alexia Smokler, Ken fears, Shad Bogany and Matt Troiani on a panel at NARs MLS Forum on May 6 at the Realtors Legislative Meetings in Washington D.C.

May 6 remarks from Anthony Lamacchia spurred at least one NAR midyear attendee to leave the MLS Forum in protest, others to hurl steering accusations, and NAR’s senior counsel to intervene.

10 answers to the questions confused sellers are asking now

The changing real estate landscape and media misinformation are creating confusion for homesellers. Mega-team leader Carl Medford lays out the facts so that you can educate your clients.

5 real estate marketing campaigns that don’t cost a thing

public speaking, marketing, audience, stage

Canva

Gaining traction in your market isn’t solely based on budget, The Agency’s Rainy Hake Austin writes. Prioritize creativity, authenticity, strategic thinking and these free marketing ideas.

Mortgage rates headed under 7% on encouraging inflation data

Homebuyers have yet to respond in force to drop in rates, which have been in retreat from 2024 highs for three consecutive weeks following Fed easing and soft jobs and CPI reports.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×