Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Ready to transform the way you communicate your value to clients? Marketing expert Marci James helps you reshape the agent-client relationship by prioritizing clear communication and exceptional results.

May 6 remarks from Anthony Lamacchia spurred at least one NAR midyear attendee to leave the MLS Forum in protest, others to hurl steering accusations, and NAR’s senior counsel to intervene.

The changing real estate landscape and media misinformation are creating confusion for homesellers. Mega-team leader Carl Medford lays out the facts so that you can educate your clients.

Gaining traction in your market isn’t solely based on budget, The Agency’s Rainy Hake Austin writes. Prioritize creativity, authenticity, strategic thinking and these free marketing ideas.

Homebuyers have yet to respond in force to drop in rates, which have been in retreat from 2024 highs for three consecutive weeks following Fed easing and soft jobs and CPI reports.