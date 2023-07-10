Have you heard about the new app Threads? Jessi Healey explains why you should think about joining now while it’s still the hot new thing in social media.

Have you heard of Threads yet? If not, you soon will.

Threads is a new app from Meta that strategically offers a very similar alternative to Twitter.

At a time when Twitter has come under controversy, Threads seems to be the new place to tweet, or perhaps thread?

No matter how anyone might feel about Twitter, or the dangers of big tech, anyone who is marketing services or products should stop and take some time to get to know this new platform.

Is this the next Clubhouse?

Social media audiences and marketers alike might be a bit skeptical that Threads is worth the effort, it seems like there’s always something new coming around, and it almost always inevitably fades into the background. Enter Clubhouse.

Remember when Clubhouse was all the rage? It was a new and exciting platform using live audio content to connect users. It brought back the days of chat rooms for many and was everywhere, it seemed, until it suddenly wasn’t.

Who is on Clubhouse now? When was the last time you heard about it? Exactly.

While Threads could certainly prove to be a fad, it has all the indicators so far to prove it’s not. Threads is the fast-growing app and social media platform we’ve seen yet. For context, we haven’t seen this many users sign up for anything this quickly since ChatGPT and, before that, Facebook.

Those numbers alone should have agents getting curious. Audiences are clearly showing up to Threads, and if you want to reach the audience, you have to go where they are.

Is Threads a good idea for you?

Not all social media platforms are created equal, though, and real estate agents certainly don’t have to be on them all. In fact, I’d recommend carefully choosing which platforms to maintain a consistent presence on.

But even if you don’t think Threads is important to you now, it’s wise to jump on there and secure your branded username anyway. Anytime a new and interesting app shows up, it’s never a bad idea to make sure you’ve got your branded username on lock, just in case you ever want to cultivate a presence there.

What to do once you’re there

If you do venture to Threads, consider taking a look around, even if you’re only lurking. The early adoption of a social media platform is often raw and, therefore, can give some great insights into your audience. Users will be more authentic before the advertisers show up. Take advantage of that precious knowledge, and spend time reading the threaded conversations happening. This is a great time to learn more about how your audience speaks authentically, what they like and don’t like, and even when they are most active. All of that can help better inform your content marketing strategy.

If you do decide to participate on the platform, make sure you are maintaining the same level of authenticity as other users. The early days of a platform aren’t for sales but for building trust and connecting with your audience. Don’t be afraid to take some risks and put yourself out there. You rarely go wrong when you show up being who you truly are, and this is the time to do so.

Even if Threads does go the unlikely way of being a fad, right now, it’s got that new social media smell, like the new car smell, and everyone will be obsessed for a bit.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, or Threads.