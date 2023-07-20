The “Million Dollar Listing” star Josh Flagg bought the Mediterranean-style villa, which originally asked $4.45 million, with business partners Adam Rubin and Andrew Shanfeld, according to a report. Last year, he bought a $9.2 million property in Beverly Hills.

Douglas Elliman celebrity broker and star of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Josh Flagg has made an investment in Miami with his purchase of a $4.25 million vacation home in the city.

Flagg bought the Mediterranean-style villa with business partners Adam Rubin and Andrew Shanfeld, TMZ first reported.

The property at 4727 N. Bay Road originally asked $4.45 million and was listed by Dora Puig, of Luxe Living Realty.

The gated four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home includes a pool and spa and sits on less than a quarter of an acre. In addition to the gated entry, the property features tall royal palms and mature landscaping for extra privacy.

The living area features wood beam vaulted ceilings and large windows, according to the listing description. A formal dining room and chef’s eat-in kitchen also make the property perfect for entertaining, the listing notes.

Jordan Karp, of Jordan Karp LLC, represented the buyers, as well as attorney Charlie Ratner.

Last year, Flagg also bought a property in Beverly Hills, a 1926 Italian villa that had asked $9.2 million.

Flagg has starred on Million Dollar Listing LA since the show premiered in 2006.

