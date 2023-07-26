In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us August 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

After rebranding as Rocket Mortgage Canada last year, Rocket Companies’ Canadian mortgage brokerage subsidiary is now making direct mortgage loans in its home province of Ontario, with plans to “quickly expand to additional provinces,” the company announced Wednesday.

Previously known as Edison Financial when relaunched in 2020 with seed funding from Rock Holdings, until now Windsor-based Rocket Mortgage Canada had provided loans as a mortgage broker, offering financing options from more than 50 lenders in all 10 Canadian provinces.

Although Rocket Mortgage Canada will continue to offer financing options from other lenders, the addition of direct loans expands its product set and allows the company to also match clients with real estate agents, insurance providers and lawyers.

Hash Aboulhosn

“As a lender, we are now able to impact every part of the home loan experience – from working with a mortgage agent to find the right mortgage for you, to easily submitting the application, through approval and closing,” Rocket Mortgage Canada President Hash Aboulhosn said, in a statement.

In March, Vancouver-based RESAAS and Rocket Mortgage Canada signed a preliminary partnership agreement allowing Canadian real estate agents who use the RESAAS platform to send their clients to get prequalified with Rocket Mortgage Canada.

RESAAS and Rocket Mortgage Canada will share the revenue generated by the partnership from all new mortgages, mortgage renewals and refinances. Although monthly payments are based on a 25-year amortization schedule, most Canadian mortgages have a term of five years or less and borrowers typically renew their mortgages several times before they own their homes.

Aboulhosn founded Edison Financial in 2017 before winding the company down in 2018 to join Canadian mortgage technology provider Lendesk. After Rock Holdings acquired a controlling interest in Lendesk in 2019, Aboulhosn left his position as Lendesk’s chief financial officer in 2020 to relaunch Edison Financial. In addition to Rocket Mortgage Canada and Lendesk, Rocket Companies’ Canadian operations include RockTech Canada Inc.

In a 2020 investor prospectus for Rocket Companies’ initial public offering, company executives said they believed they could leverage their U.S. success to claim a share of what was then a $761 billion (Canadian) mortgage originations market.

Since then, higher home prices and mortgage rates have curbed sales in the U.S. and Canada, and a new Canadian law that went into effect Jan. 1 requires buyers of homes there to be citizens or permanent residents of the country. Eligible buyers also include refugees, people with temporary work permits and international students who have lived there for at least five years.

Get Inman’s Mortgage Brief Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×