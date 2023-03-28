The offices across Toronto West, Fort McMurray and Ontario’s York region raise The Agency’s number of Canadian offices to 16 and its total number of global locations to 79.

Mauricio Umansky | The Agency

Luxury brokerage The Agency has launched three new offices across Canada this month in Toronto West, Fort McMurray and Ontario’s York region, the brokerage informed Inman.

At the Toronto West location, Katia and Steve Bailey and Paul Greenberg are serving as managing partners while Matt Lionetti is serving as managing director. In Fort McMurray, Managing Partners Paige and Corey Cyr are taking the lead. Over at the Ontario York region office, Katia and Steve Bailey are again serving as managing partners alongside Niusha Walker, with Adolphe Khouri serving as the office’s managing director.

The expansions into Toronto West and Fort McMurray were first announced earlier in March, while the Ontario York expansion was made public on Tuesday.

Jim Ramsay | The Agency

“Our brand new office in Ontario’s York Region is an exciting next chapter for The Agency as our brand continues to expand throughout sought-after regions in Canada,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a statement.

“Our strategic expansion in Canada has been exceptional as we continue to seek like-minded partners who embody The Agency brand,” Jim Ramsay added, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency.

The brokerage now has 16 offices across Canada and 79 locations worldwide.

Katia Bailey | The Agency

Toronto West, located about 20 minutes outside of the heart of Toronto, features distinct main streets paired with parks and trails within established neighborhoods for a variety of lifestyle options that appeal to many.

Meanwhile, Fort McMurray, located in Alberta, is home to ample hiking and cross-country skiing trails, lakes and forests and a quaint downtown area. Ontario’s York region is located between Toronto and Lake Simcoe, and as such, provides easy access to a number of the region’s historic and cultural attractions as well as parks and conservation areas.

With their new appointments in Toronto West and the York region, The Baileys are now managing partners across six of The Agency’s Canadian locations.

Steve Bailey | The Agency

“With each Agency office we open, we’re reminded of the brand’s dominance and the burgeoning demand for it throughout Canada — our new office in the York Region is no exception,” Katia and Steve Bailey said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to ushering in a new era of real estate to the area with The Agency’s groundbreaking offerings, blue-chip service, and incomparable marketing power.”

The York region office address is 12991 Keele St., King City, Ontario. The Agency’s Toronto West location is 2484 Bloor St. W., Unit 19, Toronto; and the Fort McMurray location is 102-9908 Franklin Ave., Fort McMurray.

