Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

HomeServices appeal dismissed as court eyes October for Sitzer trial

Photo by Sonja Langford on Unsplash

The ruling against HomeServices of America in federal court on Wednesday sets the stage for a likely Oct. 16 start for the first of two highly anticipated bombshell commission trials later this year.

How to outperform 99% of all agents

Are you ready to do what it takes to build the real estate business of your dreams? Jimmy Burgess offers advice to help you stand out.

An ‘entire neighborhood’ for sale? Let’s unpack that viral TikTok video

A 35-home listing on Zillow has prompted debate over displacement and institutional investment — and pushback over a TikToker’s claim that an ‘entire neighborhood’ was about to hit the market.

Chamber of Commerce goes to bat for NAR in face of ‘unfair’ DOJ probe

In a “friend of the court” brief, the Chamber said the government should have to keep its promise to not investigate the National Association of Realtors’ commission and pocket listing policies.

Zillow sees losses rise in Q2 thanks to ‘tough’ market

The company lost $38 million between April and June, though it did see revenue tick up slightly. Zillow also described 2023 as “crucial,” in a newly published earnings report.

