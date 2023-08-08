Sharing your Inman experience, or any real estate conference for that matter, on social media is actually a smart move, agent, host and comedian Karen Stone writes.

I know you’ve probably had this thought before: “My clients can’t know I’m gone.” Trust me, I’ve been there, too, pondering whether being “out of office” is just a clever ruse (whether I’m attending a conference or simply enjoying a much-needed vacation with my family – both of which are uber-important, by the way.)

But let me tell you why sharing your Inman experience, or any real estate conference for that matter, on social media is actually a smart move. It’s an investment in your business.

1. Networking opportunities

Imagine yourself at a conference amidst thousands of fellow agents who could potentially become your referral partners. What an incredible chance to show your clients that you’re not just their real estate agent, but you’re well-connected within the industry.

By showcasing your interactions and connections at these events, you demonstrate that you have a vast network of real estate professionals at your disposal. So, when your clients have a real estate need outside of your local area, they can trust you to connect them with a reliable Realtor instead of resorting to impersonal online platforms like Zillow.

2. Learning and industry insights

Conferences are not just about socializing; they offer a treasure trove of education. Whether you’re attending the breakouts, soaking in the wisdom from the main room sessions, or engaging in discussions at the lunch table, the insights and information you gain are truly invaluable.

Learning about the latest industry trends, exploring new tools, understanding how the economy impacts real estate — all of this is crucial knowledge that you can share with your clients. So, when they ask you, “How’s the market?” you’ll be well-equipped to answer like a seasoned pro.

3. Enhancing your skills

Education should never stop, especially in a dynamic industry like real estate. By attending conferences like Inman Connect, you have the opportunity to pick up new tips and techniques to refine your craft.

Whether it’s mastering the art of negotiation, devising innovative marketing strategies for your listings, reviving stagnant properties, or even acquiring some powerful scripts to secure offers, these are skills your clients deserve to know you possess. While your competition may be stuck in the office or on regular vacations, you’re making the choice to invest in your business and become the best agent you can be.

4. Letting your personality shine

Now, some of you might be thinking, “Why should I post personal stuff on social media?” And you’re right; controversial or inappropriate content is never a good idea. But showing a glimpse of your life beyond the real estate realm can be both entertaining and engaging for your followers.

Share where you’re eating, what you’re doing, your shopping sprees, and even your cozy vacation stays. Living vicariously through others is a real thing, and when you open up about your life, it paves the way for genuine conversations. Remember the 80/20 rule: 80 percent of your content should showcase your life, and the remaining 20 percent can be work-focused.

In conclusion, don’t shy away from sharing your Inman experience or any other industry event on social media. Embrace it as an opportunity to invest in your business, expand your network, acquire invaluable knowledge, hone your skills and let your personality shine.

When you share your journey, you become a relatable, trustworthy and knowledgeable Realtor in the eyes of your clients. So, the next time you’re at a conference or attending a real estate event, go ahead and click that share button — your business will thank you for it.