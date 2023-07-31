For Inman Ambassador and new contributor Karen Stone, these tips have been the secret sauce for conference success. Get ready to make your mark in the real estate world.

Real estate conference season is upon us once again — the time when professionals from all corners of the industry gather to network, learn and grow. Having attended numerous conferences myself, I’ve picked up some invaluable tips that can help you make the most of these events. So, buckle up, fellow real estate agents, and get ready to ace your conference game with these 10 proven tips.

Tip 1: Prioritize rest and health

Conferences can be exhilarating, but they can also be physically and mentally draining. Treat it like a marathon, not a sprint. Get enough sleep, maintain a balanced diet and watch your alcohol intake. A clear mind and a healthy body will ensure you’re on top of your game throughout the event.

Tip 2: Connect with speakers and attendees ahead of time

Research the speakers and attendees before the event. If you’re eager to meet specific individuals, reach out to them via email or social media beforehand. Let them know that you’d love to connect during the conference. This ensures you’re not awkwardly hovering around them while they’re busy with others.

And remember, never assume that speakers or attendees are above you, even if they hold high positions. Many of them are excited to meet new and ambitious attendees. If the opportunity presents itself to sit at their table for a meal or chat over a drink, be thankful and seize the chance graciously — just avoid being creepy.

Tip 3: Make meals count

Networking doesn’t stop when you sit down to eat. Take advantage of meal times to mingle and connect with fellow attendees. Step out of your comfort zone and sit with new people. You never know with whom you might strike up a fruitful conversation over a plate of delicious food.

Tip 4: Embrace your journey

Conferences can be overwhelming, especially when you see successful colleagues and wonder if you’ll ever reach their level. Remember, we all have our unique paths in the real estate world. Embrace your journey, focus on your goals and don’t let comparison steal your joy.

Tip 5: Strategic networking

Networking is at the core of these events, but it’s not about collecting business cards like trading cards. Set clear goals for making new connections, reconnecting with familiar faces and facilitating introductions between people in your network. Quality connections go a long way in the real estate business.

Tip 6: Master your business card game

Your business card is a powerful tool, so don’t just hand them out like flyers. Bring cards with enough writing space, and when you receive one, jot down notes about the person and your conversation. This small act of thoughtfulness will help you remember crucial details later.

Tip 7: Digital business cards made easy

Virtual business cards can be a blessing if managed well. Take a screenshot of the contact information after you add someone to your digital Rolodex. Personalize the name with an icon or a market reference for easy recall. This technique will help you stay organized and find contacts effortlessly.

Tip 8: Maximize post-conference productivity

After the conference ends, it’s essential to process the information and ideas you’ve gathered. Brain dump everything on paper and organize your thoughts. Prioritize tasks and create a do/doing/done board to tackle them effectively.

Tip 9: The power of rest

Amidst the conference excitement, don’t underestimate the value of rest. Proper sleep will recharge your mind and body, enabling you to make the most of your post-conference plans and strategies.

Tip 10: Focus on quality, not quantity

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the abundance of information at conferences. Rather than trying to implement everything at once, focus on a few key takeaways that resonate with your business and objectives. Quality actions yield better results than scattered efforts.

Final words

Real estate conference season can be a game-changer for your business if you approach it strategically. Prioritize your well-being, seize networking opportunities and embrace your unique journey. Use business cards effectively, both in the physical and digital realms.

After the conference, take the time to process and prioritize your action items. Remember, it’s not about attending the most conferences but making the most of each one.

As a seasoned real estate agent, these tips have been my secret sauce for conference success, and I’m confident they’ll serve you well, too. So, put on your conference cape and get ready to make your mark in the real estate world.

An accomplished real estate agent, Karen Stone is also a multifaceted personality who hosts American Dream TV’s “Selling Utah,” entertains as a DJ on KPCW, and dazzles audiences as a stand-up comedian in the Big Apple. Connect with her on Instagram and LinkedIn.

