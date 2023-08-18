Gary Keller: A ‘rolling recession’ will hit the US housing market in 2024

Keller Williams kicked off its Mega Agent Camp on Tuesday with remarks from Gary Keller, who warned of a “rolling recession” while predicting agents will survive treacherous economic terrain.

Rapattoni hit with ransomware attack, paralyzing MLSs and agents

Craig C. Rowe; Canva

Federal investigators are working with MLS software company, and its insurance carriers are negotiating with hackers, who have prevented new data from being input after the Aug. 9 attack.

Gary Keller cites commission probe in pep talk touting agent happiness

“I’m happy. Screw ’em,” the Keller Williams co-founder told agents Tuesday at his Mega Agent Camp event, referring to antitrust suits involving commissions in which the brokerage is named.

REX antitrust claims against NAR and Zillow dismissed with prejudice

Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash/REX

The case is currently set for trial on Sept. 18, but the National Association of Realtors is no longer a defendant, according to a court order. Some claims against Zillow remain.

7 lies unsuccessful agents believe that are holding them back

Don’t believe the lies. You are in the right place, at the right time, and in the exact business that can help you build the life you always dreamed of having, Jimmy Burgess writes.

