Inman Access empowers you to stay ahead of the game and elevate your real estate career. Join the community of industry leaders and gain access to new exclusive content. In today’s video, Sterling Caporale will be closing out his six-part series with one final video masterclass.

Using Persuasive Questions to Get Faster Results

In the dynamic world of real estate, where every moment and every interaction counts, finding the key to swifter success is a goal every agent should have. 

This class unveils the untapped potential of persuasive questions, offering you a toolkit that transforms conversations into meaningful collaborations. By mastering the art of asking the right questions, you can better guide your clients toward the homes of their dreams.

Join Inman Access today to watch the video above and catch up on the other videos in Caporale’s six-part video series. Inman Access also offers an entire library of content for individuals in all stages of their real estate careers.

Subscribe to Inman Access

 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×