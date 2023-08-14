Supercharge your real estate expertise with Inman Access, the ultimate tool for industry professionals. Gain exclusive access to top-notch insights, market trends and expert analysis that will propel your business to new heights.

Learn from the experts…

How to Get Buyers and Sellers to the Table by Leveraging Concessions to Seal the Deal

What are the top five concessions buyers and sellers are willing to negotiate on to get a deal done? Join Nick Boniakowski, head of agent partnerships at Opendoor, and Inman reporter Jim Dalrymple II for strategies to better serve your clients and win more business in today’s complex housing market.

 

Better Conversations Pay Immediate Dividends

What is the one skill that, if you implemented it right now, would measurably improve your success? Entrepreneur and founder of Ninth Ambition, Sterling Caporale, dives into how influential and persuasive communication can help scale your business faster.

Subscribe to Inman Access now to revolutionize your real estate journey and gain tactical skills to grow your business.

Subscribe to Inman Access

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×