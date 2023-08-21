No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Even in an era marked by change, there’s nothing with quite the same explosive potential for the real estate industry as the bombshell commission lawsuits.

The industry is confronting a number of legal and regulatory challenges right now. But the “bombshell” label is usually understood as applying to a pair of class action antitrust cases: Sitzer/Burnett and Moehrl. Both cases are known by the names of the consumer-plaintiffs, or in other words homesellers, who filed them. The cases argue in essence that some National Association of Realtors’ rules — including one that requires listing brokers to offer buyer brokers a commission in order to list a property in a Realtor-affiliated multiple listing service (MLS) — violate the Sherman Antitrust Act by inflating seller costs.

In addition to NAR, the suits name as defendants major franchisors such as Realogy, Keller Williams and others — effectively making the cases challenges to the real estate establishment.

The cases were filed years ago and have been gradually wending their way through the legal system. But as the establishment has repeatedly failed to end the cases — the cases were granted class action status, for example, against the objections of the defendants — the specter of a victory for the homeseller plaintiffs has grown. And that in turn has forced the industry to grapple with the possibility that the commission lawsuits may indeed be highly disruptive.

