As they face an unprecedented crisis of confidence, the National Association of Realtors continues to crank out confusing messaging and weather legal woes, all while trying to restore faith in its now-damaged leadership.
At Inman, our goal is to keep you centered in the conversation while keeping you up-to-date on the latest legal wrangling and changes to the organization. To that end, we wanted to provide a one-stop shop for all of our coverage, so that you never miss a thing.
From the first reporting long before the story broke to the daily, and in some cases hourly, updates since, you’ll see why Inman is the most trusted name in real estate news. Come back early and often to ensure that you’re always able to answer the questions that clients and colleagues will no doubt be asking.
Here’s a quick link roundup of our coverage on the sexual harassment issues at NAR, all in one place and updated daily:
- Cover up, circle the wagons, pounce on critics: NAR’s MO
- NAR’s muddled messaging still can’t keep up with the facts
- Tracy Kasper emerges as president of fractured NAR amid mild dissent
- Redlining, steering, misogyny and fear: How the industry lost its way
- Agents: Kenny Parcell’s resignation is the ‘beginning’ of fixing NAR
- NAR President Kenny Parcell resigns after NYT exposé
- ‘Just being boys’: Let’s talk about NAR’s problematic culture
- 5 massive NYT takeaways NAR can’t escape
- NAR’s sexual harassment spin isn’t fooling anyone. Here’s why
- NAR harassment, retaliation and evasion revealed in Times exposé
- Sexual harassment claims against NAR may not be settled just yet
- Top women real estate leaders spell out sexual harassment
- NAR hunkers down as agents push back: The Download
- Is this really who we ‘R’?
- Woman withdraws case accusing NAR, Kenny Parcell of harassment
- Women make up 66% of NAR’s membership. Is it serving you?
- NAR pushes back on harassment claim amid growing agent backlash
- Real estate leadership is in hot water: The Download
- Suit accuses NAR and its president of sexual, racial discrimination