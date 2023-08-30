No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

As they face an unprecedented crisis of confidence, the National Association of Realtors continues to crank out confusing messaging and weather legal woes, all while trying to restore faith in its now-damaged leadership.

At Inman, our goal is to keep you centered in the conversation while keeping you up-to-date on the latest legal wrangling and changes to the organization. To that end, we wanted to provide a one-stop shop for all of our coverage, so that you never miss a thing.

From the first reporting long before the story broke to the daily, and in some cases hourly, updates since, you’ll see why Inman is the most trusted name in real estate news. Come back early and often to ensure that you’re always able to answer the questions that clients and colleagues will no doubt be asking.

Here’s a quick link roundup of our coverage on the sexual harassment issues at NAR, all in one place and updated daily:

Email Christy Murdock