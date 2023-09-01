NAR President Kenny Parcell resigns after NYT exposé

Two days after The New York Times’ investigative report about alleged rampant sexual misconduct at National Association of Realtors, President Kenny Parcell has resigned from his post.

NAR harassment, retaliation and evasion revealed in Times exposé

Getty Images

In interviews with 29 current and former NAR employees and leaders, including 19 who said they endured sexual harassment on the job, The New York Times described wrongdoing running not only through the trade organization but the subsidiaries and boards its executives currently sit on.

Tens of thousands of Airbnb listings will be outlawed in NYC next week

Airbnb is set to go dark in New York City after Labor Day. Getty Images

Local Law 18, which requires short-term rental owners to register with the city, could siphon tens of millions of dollars in revenue from Airbnb when it goes into effect on Sept. 5 in New York City.

John Davis files a racketeering lawsuit against Keller Williams

Three months after a Texas judge sent former Keller Williams CEO John Davis’ $300 million fraud suit against the franchisor to arbitration, Davis is back with new racketeering claims.

Tracy Kasper emerges as president of fractured NAR amid mild dissent

One day into Tracy Kasper’s term as president of the National Association of Realtors, some agents have raised doubts about her ability to set the 115-year-old organization on the right path.


