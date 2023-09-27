In a series of key charts, Aziz Sunderji of Home Economics and Mike DelPrete, a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate technology, put August existing-home sales in historical context.

This article is a collaboration between Mike DelPrete and Aziz Sunderji and was shared here with the permission of DelPrete for Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

There is an abundance of data about the U.S. housing market — and for every metric, there are an infinite number of ways of slicing and dicing the data.

Why it matters: What’s needed is a way of simplifying the data – ultimately, data should tell a story and provide meaning.

  • This week I am teaming up with real estate data visualization specialist Aziz Sunderji of Home Economics to contextualize last week’s existing home sales report.

In August, 401,000 homes were sold across the country, and we think the best way to contextualize the data is to compare these figures to the same month in prior years. By this measure, home sales last month were the lowest since August 2010.

Sales in the West have declined against the long-run average more than in other regions (though the Northeast is not far behind). Transactions are holding up better in the Midwest and in the South.

Momentum in home sales over the past six months has been sluggish and well below historical averages.

And sales are consistently falling below the historical average, especially during the past five months — although August was a slight improvement over July.

The current downturn shows signs of similarity to past housing downturns, both in velocity and duration.

Our ask: Use these charts. Include them in your own research and use them to educate consumers, board members and peers.

  • The more we collectively understand the data — and make meaning from it — the better decisions we’ll make to move forward with clarity.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×