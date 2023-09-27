The value of U.S. housing has reached a new peak of slightly under $52 trillion in the past year and is up 49 percent from the start of the pandemic, according to Zillow. Gains were driven in large part by an increase in new construction.

This report is available exclusively to subscribers of Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

The United States’ housing value is now 49 percent higher than it was at the start of the pandemic, according to a study released this week from Zillow.

In the past year alone, the country’s housing value has surged $2.6 trillion, reaching a new peak of just slightly below $52 trillion, according to the study’s data. That’s $1.1 trillion higher than the previous peak of $50.8 trillion reached in June 2022.

While a small chunk of that growth has been attributed to the 0.7 percent rise in the value of the typical United States home over the past year, the bulk of it can be attributed to new construction, said Zillow economists.

“A steady flow of new homes hit the market this spring and summer, helping chip away at the deep inventory deficit and boosting the total value of the market,” Orphe Divounguy, Zillow senior economist said in a statement. “Despite the presence of higher mortgage rates, which deterred some home shoppers and kept many existing homeowners on the sidelines, enough buyers remained to keep the market moving. Builders recognized the unmet demand and responded by starting more projects. New home sales rose this year while existing home sales fell, and should make up a bigger piece of the home sales pie for as long as rates remain elevated.”

Zillow’s data shows that the four most valuable metropolitan areas in the country have stayed mostly the same over the past five years with New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston leading the pack. Miami has emerged more recently as an extremely high-value market, now claiming fifth place.

Miami —  where housing values have increased by 86.6 percent since 2020 — isn’t alone among Florida’s cities. Of the six markets in which housing has gained the most value since the onset of the pandemic, four are in Florida, with Tampa seeing its housing value increase by 88.9 percent, Jacksonville by 82.4 percent and Orlando’s by 72.3 percent.

The past four-odd years have seen large population growth in Florida, bringing about a boom in new construction and increased competition for existing homes, driving up their value. These extreme jumps in value have resulted in Florida surpassing New York as the state with the second most valuable housing market, according to the study.

California remains the most valuable state by far though, counting more than $10 trillion in value or roughly 20 percent of the total United States housing market value. Florida, New York, Texas and New Jersey round out the top five most valuable states.

Email Ben Verde

Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×