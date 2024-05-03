Supra One is “all-new” and fully integrated with the company’s home showing system, a product that allows for simple online home tour scheduling, access details, collaboration features, ongoing showing insights, agent name and concise calendar management.

Salem, Oregon-based Supra has debuted a significantly updated software solution to accompany its line of digital lockboxes, according to a May 2 press release sent to Inman.

The software is delivered in both desktop and mobile environments and also provides task-listing and upkeep, lockbox assignment and templates for each that apply pre-set access details, showing instructions and notification methods, among other benefits.

“The new Supra One platform represents the most streamlined access management experience in real estate and delivers unparalleled convenience, security and efficiency,” said Fayyad Sbaihat, president of Supra, in a statement. “We are excited to continue empowering organizations and agents to provide relevance and value in an ever-evolving landscape.”

The company started making over its brand, looking to evolve from the stigma of being an analog, albeit well-known, lockbox company into a tech-forward, real estate solutions company. In 2022, it launched suprasystems.com to lead that effort.

The new resource-intensive website intends to “make it easier than ever for customers to find what they need and experience the benefits our solutions offer,“ according to a statement at the time by Maria Olivier, head of strategic marketing for Supra.

Later that year, Sbaihat said the company’s vision was leading it down new paths.

“We want to deliver tools and technologies that help agents, support them, and make their lives easier. If we help simplify the process work, they can focus on the people work. We’re successful if they are successful,” Sbaihat said.

The update helps lockboxes open faster, too, according to the release.

Most agents working today can share the experience of trying to overcome the hassle of a non-responsive, broken or hard-to-find lockbox, an issue that digital lockboxes didn’t entirely eliminate. The software also has a “locate” function, ideal for multi-unit urban properties and large condo communities.

The new lockboxes and Supra One are available for demonstration at the NAR Legislative Meetings & Expo in Washington, D.C., May 6-7, the release stated. It’ll begin rollout nationally in the fall of 2024.

Supra is owned by Carrier Global Corporation.

