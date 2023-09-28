A full-service agent provides superior service and focuses on the client’s best interest. That’s what sets their performance apart, according to The Agency’s President Rainy Hake Austin.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

The reason we have real estate professionals who make a career out of handling the ins and outs of transactions is quite simple: Navigating the purchase or sale of a property is complex. The stakes are high, and the process can often seem overwhelming.

The decisions you make will have real consequences that affect your lifestyle, financial well-being and happiness. So, it’s a high-pressure situation — and one you want handled correctly. From start to finish.

This is why the full-service real estate agent shines. These professionals are more than just intermediaries; they are trusted advisers who guide their clients through every step of the transaction. They provide immense value, leveraging their vast expertise and dedication to make all the difference for their clients.

Understanding the role of a full-service agent

A full-service real estate agent goes beyond the role of transaction facilitator; they are integral partners in their clients’ real estate journeys.

Here’s how they make a difference:

Market knowledge: Full-service agents possess an in-depth understanding of the local real estate market. They continuously monitor trends , pricing, and inventory, ensuring their clients receive accurate and timely information to make informed decisions. Pricing expertise: Setting the right price is critical in real estate. Full-service agents leverage their market knowledge to help sellers price their properties competitively, maximizing returns while ensuring a fair deal for buyers. Negotiation skills: Negotiating a real estate deal can be a high-stakes game. Experienced agents excel in negotiation, advocating for their client’s interests and often securing better terms, whether buying or selling. Access to networks: A full-service agent’s extensive network is invaluable. They have connections with other agents, lenders, inspectors, contractors and more. This network can facilitate smoother transactions and help resolve unexpected issues. Streamlined processes: Real estate transactions involve extensive paperwork and logistics. Full-service agents streamline these processes, ensuring compliance with legal requirements and timelines. Emotional support: If you’re a real estate agent, you’ve probably also found that you’re a therapist too — there to talk through scenarios , quell nerves, help people through large life transitions and so much more.

Guiding buyers

For buyers, the journey begins with setting an intention to purchase a property. A full-service agent might even be part of this process. Is it the right time to buy? What are the pros and cons? What are the client’s requirements for a property?

Once the decision is made to move forward, then they have to find the perfect (or most perfect) home. Full-service agents, armed with market insights and their clients’ preferences, can efficiently curate a list of properties that meet their criteria. They accompany their clients on property tours, pointing out details that a homebuyer might not notice themselves and providing valuable insights into each property’s potential.

Once the right property has been found, the agent will guide the client through the negotiation process, helping them secure the best possible deal. They can also connect them with reputable lenders, inspectors, and other professionals, simplifying the buying process.

Guiding sellers

Selling a property involves numerous steps, from preparing the home for the market to negotiating offers and navigating the closing process. A full-service agent assists sellers in every phase of the journey. They help prepare the property for sale, suggest cost-effective improvements, and create a compelling marketing strategy.

When selling, there are some decisions that also have to be made about staging and if the homeowners will be occupying the property while it is on the market. A full-service agent most likely has some creative options to help ease the pain points of these logistics.

When offers start coming in, the agent uses their negotiation skills to get the best terms. They also manage the paperwork and coordinate with all parties involved, ensuring a smooth closing.

Navigating complex transactions

Not every transaction is straightforward. Some may involve unique challenges, such as short sales, foreclosures or estate sales. Full-service agents have experience handling these complex transactions and can provide the guidance and expertise needed to overcome obstacles.

It’s important to define your role as a real estate professional — what are you willing to provide, and where are your boundaries? What are your strengths, and where can you rely on a trusted network of vendors and colleagues to ensure the best possible experience?

At the end of the day, a full-service agent is an advocate for their clients’ best interests across the board. So, consider what your clients really need, and show up for them.