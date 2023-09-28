The Pending Home Sales Index dipped 7.1 percent to a measure of 71.8 between July and August, according to NAR.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Pending home sales slumped in August as mortgage interest rates reached new highs, new data shows.

The Pending Home Sales Index dipped 7.1 percent to a measure of 71.8 between July and August, according to the National Association of Realtors, while pending transactions fell 18.7 percent year over year.

The steep drop in pending contracts came as mortgage rates topped 7 percent in August, further wiping out the already shrinking pool of capable homebuyers.

“Mortgage rates have been rising above 7 percent since August, which has diminished the pool of home buyers,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. “Some would-be home buyers are taking a pause and readjusting their expectations about the location and type of home to better fit their budgets.”

Pending home sales dropped in all four major U.S. regions, declining 0.9 percent monthly in the Northeast and 18.2 percent annually, while falling 9.1 percent month over month in the South and dropping 17.6 percent from August 2022. The Midwest index fell 7 percent in August, a 19.1 percent dropoff from the previous year, while the West saw pending sales retreat 7.7 percent in August and fall 21.4 percent from last year.

“It’s clear that increased housing inventory and better interest rates are essential to revive the housing market,” Yun said.

The drop in pending sales lined up with New Home Sales — which are also based on contract signings —  dropping 8.7 percent in August.

Other housing experts admitted to seeing no end in the immediate future to the dropoff in housing market activity, with the Federal Reserve unlikely to reduce interest rates anytime soon.

“Today’s data signal that home sales activity is unlikely to see a strong pick up in the next few months as limited options and significant affordability headwinds weigh on buyers,” Realtor.com Economic Research Analyst Hannah Jones said in a statement. “Today’s housing market is characterized by the tension between buyers and sellers, as both parties consider their response to climbing mortgage rates and still-high home prices.”

Email Ben Verde

NAR
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×