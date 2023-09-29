No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

1. Volunteer leaders, Parcell included, focus of leaked 2022 NAR memo

Coupled with findings of an internal investigation made public this month, the memo addressed to Donna Gland reveals NAR was aware of a “hostile, toxic work environment” as early as March 2022.

2. Embattled MV Realty files for bankruptcy amid flood of lawsuits

The company is currently facing lawsuits from more than a half-dozen states over its allegedly deceptive business practices.

3. The best advice most real estate agents don’t want to hear

Knowing and acting on what you need to hear, Jimmy Burgess writes, instead of what you want to hear, is key to growing and optimizing your professional performance.

4. RE/MAX settles bombshell commission lawsuits for $55M

The deal resolves claims in both the Sitzer and Moehrl antitrust cases. The franchisor agreed to change its business practices, including “no longer forcing homesellers to pay buyer’s agents.”

5. Surprisingly strong jobs report sends interest rates soaring

Drop in unemployment claims on the heels of hawkish Fed warnings sends 10-year Treasury yields soaring to a 15-year high, with mortgage rates likely to follow.

