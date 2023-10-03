No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

In an industry plagued with misinformation and new agents struggling to find their footing, Peter F. Porcelli Jr. has dedicated over two decades of his life to mastering the fundamentals of real estate sales and helping others do the same, as an author, coach, instructor and associate broker. With a wealth of experience and a passion for sharing his knowledge, Porcelli has become an invaluable resource for new and emerging agents.

Porcelli’s journey in real estate began 21 years ago, and he has since made it his mission to save those who feel lost in the business. “I’m on a mission to help new and emerging agents learn the fundamentals of real estate sales. Far too many quit this business because they never get the help they need, and I’d like to save a few,” he said.

This mission has led Porcelli to write his book, The Politically Incorrect Real Estate Agent Handbook: A Serious How-to Manual with a Sense of Humor, which serves as a step-by-step guide to help new agents navigate the challenges of the industry. The book covers essential topics such as prospecting, presenting, valuation and pricing, agency, contracts, and negotiating — all with a touch of humor.

As the internet has transformed the real estate industry, Porcelli has seen firsthand the consequences of misinformation on social media. He encourages new agents to stay away from internet “randos” and instead practice the fundamentals daily while consulting trusted sources.

Porcelli emphasizes the importance of presentation, as well as knowing “the rules” of real estate. “It’s hard to play a game without knowing all the rules, and you’ll never truly innovate without knowing the rules inside and out,” he explained. This understanding allows agents to navigate the game without feeling slighted or run over by others.

When asked about witnessing an agent’s “lightbulb moment,” Porcelli shared the inspiring story of Paul, a new agent who amassed 90 listings in just six months, only to realize they were all overpriced. With guidance from Porcelli, Paul successfully reduced the number of listings and closed 63 transactions by the end of the year.

To help new agents find reliable sources of information, Porcelli suggests joining a team or paying someone to teach and guide them, even if it costs a significant portion of their commissions for a few months. “The result is knowledge that cannot be taken from you, and that knowledge can then be used to build a career upon,” he said.

Porcelli’s dedication to helping others and his candid approach to teaching the fundamentals make his book, a must-read for new agents. Aspiring real estate professionals can also visit his website, join.realestate, for additional resources and support.

In an industry that’s constantly changing and evolving, Porcelli’s commitment to helping new agents learn the fundamentals and navigate the real estate world is a testament to his passion and expertise. With his book and wealth of knowledge, Porcelli is making a lasting impact on the careers of countless agents and the industry as a whole.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.