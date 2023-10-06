No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

In a message to employees on Monday, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman cited NAR’s harassment scandal and other grievances as reasons for calling on 1,800 Realtors to cancel memberships.

The Department of Justice’s antitrust division on Thursday requested a two-month deadline extension to review a proposed deal between homesellers and MLS PIN, a broker-owned multiple listing service.

The commercial real estate giant is seeking to stop Homesnap founder Guy Wolcott from marketing a new data-transfer platform, which CoStar alleges is “a copycat” of its own tech.

In a sign of the listing portal’s growing influence, Homes.com hit more than 100 million unique visitors in September, sparking a 1,290 percent annual increase in traffic. Now the portal is second only to Zillow.