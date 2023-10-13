A fear of public speaking is common, yet it’s often perceived as a weakness. NYC agent Nikki Beauchamp teaches you how to turn that anxiety into fuel for your next presentation.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Public speaking is a very common fear that many people grapple with, even seasoned professionals. Various studies and surveys have measured that as many as 3 out of 4 people struggle with a fear of public speaking. As a real estate agent, however, you can harness those public speaking jitters and make them one of your most valuable assets. Besides, nerves of steel aren’t really a thing.

It’s about how you turn your nervous vibes into a source of energy and motivation. Drawing some inspiration from a Harvard Business Review article “The Upside of Your Public Speaking Jitters”, we are going to explore how you can leverage your jitters and turn them into your secret weapon.

Authenticity and relatability

One of the key points from the HBR article is that public speaking anxiety can make you more relatable to your audience. As a real estate agent, your clients often feel a wide range of emotions when buying or selling a home, including anxiety and nervousness. By openly acknowledging your own jitters, you demonstrate empathy and authenticity.

Clients are more likely to trust someone who understands their feelings, creating a stronger bond between you and them.

When I am in a client consultation, or speaking at a conference, I tend to use a bit of self-deprecating humor. Your mileage may vary, of course.

Enhanced preparation

Public speaking anxiety can be a powerful motivator to prepare rigorously. Just as rehearsing a speech can help reduce anxiety, thorough preparation is vital in real estate.

When you invest time in researching market trends, property details and client needs, you gain a deep knowledge that sets you apart from the competition. Your public speaking jitters become a driving force behind your commitment to delivering top-notch service.

Fear can be an incredible motivator if you reposition it. One of the things I have found most vital in my career is being a subject matter expert. Your meticulous listening and research will be your best friend and create confidence that can overtake the jitters you might have.

Improved communication skills

Overcoming public speaking fears involves honing communication skills, such as clarity, articulation and the ability to stay composed under pressure. These skills are directly transferable to the real estate world. Effective communication with clients, whether in negotiations or explaining complex terms, is paramount. Public speaking jitters can serve as a reminder to stay focused and communicate more effectively.

The more prepared you are, the easier it is to stay laser-focused on delivering concise, accurate information. If we’ve met, or you’ve heard me speak, you know that I may not always have the most to say, but I aim to make what I do say impactful.

Elevated energy and passion

Nervous energy often accompanies public speaking anxiety. Instead of letting it debilitate you, real estate agents can harness this energy to exude enthusiasm for their work. Enthusiasm is contagious, and it can be a powerful tool in connecting with clients. When clients sense your passion for finding them the perfect home or closing a deal, it instills confidence and trust in your abilities.

Adaptable problem-solving

Public speaking jitters can teach real estate agents to adapt to unexpected situations. In both public speaking and real estate, things don’t always go as planned. Learning to think on your feet and pivot when necessary is a valuable skill. Nerves can heighten your alertness, helping you identify solutions quickly, whether it’s addressing client concerns or handling unexpected hiccups during a transaction.

I think of being in real estate as being a professional problem-solver, and one of the things I generally enjoy even in my downtime is working on puzzles. Every transaction is a puzzle to solve; being able to think on your feet creatively and work with the unexpected are both critical skills.

Continuous improvement

Embracing public speaking anxiety encourages personal growth. Real estate agents can leverage this fear to seek constant improvement in their skills and knowledge. You become a better advocate for your clients by continuously refining your abilities. Embracing the challenge of public speaking jitters ensures that you remain adaptable and relevant to our ever-evolving industry.

Although public speaking jitters may be daunting, they can also be your secret weapon. As you acknowledge and harness these anxieties, you will connect more deeply with your clients, enhance your communication skills, exude enthusiasm and adapt to unforeseen challenges.

You will create trust and demonstrate your empathy, helping you to stand out amongst the sea of many as an authentic and skilled professional. The next time you feel those butterflies before a presentation, remember that they may be the fuel that propels you to success in your real estate career.

Also, if it makes you feel any better, I feel them every time.

Nikki Beauchamp is an advisor with Engel & Völkers in New York City. Connect with her on LinkedIn.