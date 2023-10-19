Keller Williams is set to open its latest master franchise in Willemstad, Curaçao. With its opening, the Texas franchisor will have nine master franchises across the Caribbean.

Keller Williams is slated to open a master franchise in Curaçao, according to an announcement on Thursday.

KW Curaçao will operate out of Willemstad and serve buyers and sellers throughout the small Caribbean nation, which has roughly 150,000 residents.

“In the face of significant economic headwinds, we’re thrilled to report a 3.3 percent increase in international sales volume and a 5.1 percent year-over-year growth in units, showcasing our strong global momentum,” Keller Williams Worldwide President William E. Soteroff said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to also welcome KW Curaçao to our worldwide family of regions and Ricarda Ceresa, a successful entrepreneur who will ensure our ninth master franchise in the Caribbean thrives.”

Ricarda Ceresa | Credit: LinkedIn

The master franchise is slated to open during the fourth quarter of 2023, with Regional Operating Principal Ricarda Ceresa spearheading the launch strategy. Ceresa is the CEO of Curaçao-based car rental company Emma Rentals and has more than a decade of experience as a physical therapist.

“We were intrigued by KW’s culture and training, which led to the formation of KW Curaçao,” she said in a written statement. “KW Curaçao will offer unmatched opportunities for agents in our area by providing the world’s best training, coaching and technology in the industry.”

She added, “We will revolutionize the real estate sector here by offering the best possible client experience in their homebuying journey.”

Ceresa said she’s excited to collaborate with KWW market centers in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Turks & Caicos, Dominican Republic, Aruba, Sint Maarten and Bonaire, which represent 1,465 agents.

“The successful KW Aruba team has introduced us to the KW family with its abundance of educational and growth opportunities,” said Ceresa. “Along with them, KW Sint Maarten and KW Suriname were extremely successful in lighting our enthusiasm.”

KWW now has 325 market centers across 55 regions representing more than 19,00 agents and is exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe and Asia.

