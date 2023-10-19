No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

The Sitzer | Burnett commission trial isn’t the only thing heating up in Kansas City this week.

The buzz around town is Travis Kelce’s stealth — some might even say “swift” — purchase of a $6 million mansion somewhere in proximity to the city in a grab for more privacy as temperatures rise in the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s romance with Taylor Swift, TMZ first reported.

The real estate deal reportedly closed on Tuesday, although details about the location of the property remain under wraps for now. What is known, according to TMZ, is that the property is located in a gated community and spans 16,000 square feet across six bedrooms and six bathrooms

The home also features luxurious perks like a pool with a waterfall, a tennis court, a pickleball court and a mini golf course.

Before acquiring his new, secluded home, Kelce already served as the owner of a custom, seven-bedroom mansion in the swanky Briarcliff West neighborhood of Kansas City, which he had purchased for $995,000 in 2019. That same year, he also bought an Orlando condo for $355,000.

But the Briarcliff West home ended up being too open and accessible to the public — and as fans of the couple and paparazzi started staking out the house — Kelce decided a change was in order.

The Super Bowl champ has an annual salary of $14 million, which does not include paid partnerships. He reportedly purchased the property with his cash alone.

Swift began attending Kelce’s games in September, and the couple was spotted out and about in New York City last weekend, as the “Eras” tour star made a brief cameo on Saturday Night Live.

